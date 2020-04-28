Construction Aggregate Market Trends and Growth, Segmentation and Key Companies(CEPSA, LSR Group, EMEX S.A.B. de C.V., LafargeHolcim Ltd.) Forecast to 2024

The infusion of fresh investment is driven by the objective to produce high-quality aggregates.Construction aggregate or simply identified as aggregate is a broad category of grained particulate material such as sand, crushed stone, gravel, recycled concrete, slag, and geosynthetic aggregates.

Aggregates are the most mined materials in the world and are widely used in development projects, construction of buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Major trend being witnessed in the global construction aggregate market is the increased investments for boosting the capacity of aggregates. With the onset in construction projects across different countries across the world, the companies engaged in the production of aggregates are looking into expanding their production capacity.

Some of the major competitors in the global construction aggregate market include CEPSA, LSR Group, EMEX S.A.B. de C.V., LafargeHolcim Ltd., Martin Marietta, HeidelbergCement Group, Vulcan Materials Company, CRH plc, EUROCEMENT group, Rogers Group Inc., and Adelaide Brighton Ltd.

The study provides historical as well the forecast market size data for various countries, including the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa.



