Consumer mHealth Market 2019 SWOT Analysis by Players: Vodafone, Apple, NTT Docomo, Samsung Electronics, AT&T Services

Consumer mHealth (mobile health) is the practice of medicine and consumer health by using mobile devices. The consumer mHealth uses mobile and wireless technologies to generate data on an individual’s biology, daily environment and physiology. mHealth aids in the fast delivery of telemedicine services by using 4G & 3G LTE networks enabled services such as high-speed data transfer and video calling. Mobile health technologies consists of one-way and two-way data applications. One-way data application comprises the flow of information from physician or healthcare practitioner to patients by educative methodology & SMS. The two-way model rely on data access programs, such as remote monitoring and client record access. The consumer mHealth market is expected to witness lucrative growth with healthy CAGR during the forecast period.

The drivers of consumer mHealth market are advancements in medical technologies or increase in adoption of smartphones, increase in income levels, change in consumer preferences due to rising adoption for data services, healthy government policies, and significant regulatory scrutiny. Furthermore, increase in physicians’ acceptance, increasing the prevalence of diseases due to rising aging population and changing lifestyle, and increasing incidences of chronic diseases (diabetes, heart ailments & cancer).

The “Consumer mHealth Market Research” gives a clear understanding of the current market situation which includes of antique and projected upcoming market size based on technological growth, value and volume, projecting cost-effective and leading fundamentals in the Consumer mHealth market. Consumer mHealth industry report is to recognize, explain and forecast the global Consumer mHealth industry based on various aspects such as explanation, application, organization size, distribution mode and region. The Consumer mHealth Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts.

The key players covered in this study

Vodafone

Apple

NTT Docomo

Samsung Electronics

AT&T Services

Healthdirect

MQure Health

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Qualcomm

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Blood Glucose Meters

Blood Pressure Monitors

Neurological Monitoring Devices

ECG Monitors

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Adults

Teenagers

Children

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Consumer mHealth status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Consumer mHealth development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Global Consumer mHealth Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025 presents an in-depth assessment of the Consumer mHealth industry including enabling technologies, deployment models, market drivers, key trends, standardization, regulatory landscape, challenges, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Consumer mHealth Market investments from 2018 till 2025.

