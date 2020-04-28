Crop Production Market Business Growth Statistics and Key Players Insights: Dole Food, Fresh Del Monte Produce, Del Monte Pacific

Crop production industry includes growing crops, plants, vines, or trees and their seeds by establishments such as farms, orchards, groves, greenhouses and nurseries.

Remote sensing is the newest technology which has an increased use in agriculture for its enduring properties of yield estimation and crop damage assessment. Remote sensing is the process of obtaining information about an object or area, without having any physical contact, typically from an aircraft or satellite. It is increasingly being adopted by farmers as it helps in crop identification, crop condition assessment and stress detection. It also helps in the identification of planting and harvesting dates along with pest and disease infestation, crop yield modelling and estimation, and soil moisture estimation and mapping. This results in reducing costs and time invested on fertilizers.

The “Crop Production Market Research” gives a clear understanding of the current market situation which includes of antique and projected upcoming market size based on technological growth, value and volume, projecting cost-effective and leading fundamentals in the Crop Production market. Crop Production industry report is to recognize, explain and forecast the global Crop Production industry based on various aspects such as explanation, application, organization size, distribution mode and region. The Crop Production Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts.

The key players covered in this study

Dole Food

Fresh Del Monte Produce

Del Monte Pacific

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Vegetable Farming

Grain Farming

Greenhouse

Nursery, And Flowers

Fruit And Nut Farming

General Crop Farming

Oilseed Farming

Market segment by Application, split into

Food And Beverages

Fodder

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Crop Production status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Crop Production development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Global Crop Production Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025 presents an in-depth assessment of the Crop Production industry including enabling technologies, deployment models, market drivers, key trends, standardization, regulatory landscape, challenges, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Crop Production Market investments from 2018 till 2025.

