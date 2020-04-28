Current and Projected Heterogeneous Mobile Processing and Computing Market size in terms of volume and value 2014-2020

Heterogeneous mobile processing (HMP) and computing utilizes various components such as graphical processor unit and central processing unit together on a same silicon chip to provide power efficiency and improved performance. HMP improves the 3D graphic capabilities. It is able to perform mathematical intensive calculation on large data sets. HMP and computing combines the benefit of different components such as graphical processing unit (GPU), central processing unit (CPU) and field-programmable gate arrays (FPGA). It offers different advantages including high definition videoconferencing, improved display clarity, real-time language interpretation and translation among others.

HMP and computing enhances the performance by assigning each individual task to appropriate component such as graphical processor unit. HMP is capable to perform vector processing that enables it to carry out parallel operation on large data sets. Central processing units are used for various purposes such as addressing data parallel programming task. Field-programmable gate arrays perform the function of digital signal processing and speech recognition. HMP and computing combines all the benefits of these devices (CPUs, GPUs and FPGA) such as low latency, longer product life, efficient use of diverse processor, less power consumption and improved performance among others.

Increasing availability of digital content coupled with expectation for advanced visual experience such as viewing content in HD and video playback are driving the growth of HMP and computing market. Emergence of operating system for advanced multitasking capabilities requires high processing efficiency which is further supporting the demand for HMP and computing market. Growing demand for high performance and miniaturized electronic devices across the different industries is fueling the demand for HMP and computing solutions. Additionally, increasing demand in semiconductor industry for high functionality on a single chip is fuelling the market growth. Continuous technological advancement in industries such as consumer electronics and telecommunication is offering potential opportunity for HMP and computing market. However, complexity in designing such computing environment in a same platform is affecting the growth of HMP and computing solutions.

Heterogeneous mobile processing and computing market can be segmented on the basis of component, technology node and applications. Heterogeneous mobile processing and computing uses hardware and software component. Hardware components include processor, digital signal processor, graphical processing unit (GPU) and connectivity devices such as USB cable and Bluetooth among others. The software components include various middleware tools and programming languages such as C/C++ and open VX used for developing heterogeneous processing platform. Different technology node includes 45 nm, 28 nm, 20 nm, 14 nm, 10 nm, 7 nm and 5 nm. Heterogeneous mobile processing and computing has widespread application across various industries such as telecommunication, automotive, military and defense, consumer electronics, industrial sector and healthcare among others. Consumer electronic products such as tablets, smart phones, smart TV’s and notebook uses HMP solutions.

Some of the key players in heterogeneous mobile processing and computing market include Advanced Micro Devices Inc., Apple Inc., Auviz Systems, Arm Holdings Plc, Imagination Technologies Group Plc, Nvidia Corporation, Mediatek Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Intel Corporation, Sapphire Technology, Realtek Semiconductor Corporation, Logitech International S.A, Texas Instrument Inc., and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd among others.

