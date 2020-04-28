Customer Intelligence Market, Solutions Services, Deployment, Industry Verticals, Regions, and Vendor Profiling – Global Market Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts, 2015-2020

The Global Customer intelligence is the type of BI used for collection of the customer data and analyzes it. It is an emerging technology for a better understanding of the customer experience insights. It also offers organizations with a financially accountable view of their customer information. It helps organizations in understanding their top customers with their improving financial performance. Businesses are using CI as a method to understand what their customers are doing and why. Nowadays, CI solutions are integrated with CRM software for better tracking and give consolidated results.

Get a Sample copy of this Report: http://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/Home/RequestaSample/2236

The customer intelligence market is expected to have a CAGR of 20.4% during the period 2015-2020, mainly driven by adoption of vertical specific solution across end users. Telecom and retail segment are the major end-user of the CI solution as they invest a lot in understanding their customers. The global customer intelligence region market is analyzed by six regions – North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Central Eastern Europe (CEE), Middle East & Africa and Latin America. North America is the most matured markets owing to its extensive infrastructure and the number of companies investing in the market.

Some of the major market players include IBM, Oracle, Qilk, SAS, SAP, and Tableau.

One of the major trends in the market is a swift transition from multi-channel customer engagement in Omni-channel customer engagement. The customer’s entire journey is tracked across all channels in order to create a consistent, enhanced customer experience. With the emergence of technologies like big data, advanced analytics, which analyses information from multichannel (web, mobile applications, social media, Voice over customer) in real-time to produce customized offers in a split of a second. However, the lack of professionals to understand the technology and use the customer data will impact the growth of the market in the developing regions.

Get Special Pricing: http://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/Home/GetSpecialPricing/2236

The organizations adopt a customer intelligence solution to increase revenue share, attract new customers, increase customer retention and modify or introduce new products, optimize operations. Major capabilities of customer intelligence solution are predictive analytics, decision management, real-time scoring, customer engagement, cross-campaign optimization, customer lifetime value segmentation.

Table of Content (TOC):

Chapter 1 Introduction and Overview

Chapter 2 Industry Cost Structure and Economic Impact

Chapter 3 Rising Trends and New Technologies with key players

Chapter 4 Global Customer Intelligence Market Analyses, Trends, Growth Factor

Chapter 5 Customer Intelligence Market Application and Business with Potential Analysis

Chapter 6 Global Customer Intelligence Market Segment, Type, Manufacturers

Chapter 7 Global Customer Intelligence Market Analysis (by Application)

Chapter 8 Major Key Vendors Analysis of Customer Intelligence Market

Chapter 9 Development Trend of Analysis

Chapter 10 Conclusion

For More Information: http://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/Home/ProductReport/2236

Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.