D-Amino Acid Market Share, Growth, Trend Analysis by Capacity and Production Forecast For Evonik, Varsal Chemicals and Tokyo Chemical Industry Co.

D-amino acid is a constituent of natural peptides and is produced by microorganisms through the non-ribosomal mechanism. The D-amino acid market is expected to grow on account of the growing usage of the acid in various medicines and food products.

Based on region, the market is categorized into Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Globally, APAC held a significant share in the D-amino acid market during the historical period. The market in the region is primarily driven by the demand for the product from end-use industries such as pharmaceuticals, and food and beverages.

Continuous research and development to bring down the cost of production of the acid through the adoption of advanced technologies is a key trend witnessed in the D-amino acid market . The conventional manufacturing of the acid is a tedious process, which requires a lot of time. Hence, new methods, such as the enzymatic process, are being adopted to simplify the production of the acid.

Some of the major market players are Sichuan Tongsheng Amino acid Co. Ltd., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Yoneyama Yakuhin Kogyo Co. Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Zhangjiagang Huachang Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Central Drug House (P) Ltd., Sekisui Medical Co. Ltd., Kyowa Hakkon Kirin Co. Ltd., AnaSpec Inc., and Varsal Chemicals.

The study provides the historical as well the forecast market size data for various countries, including the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa.

