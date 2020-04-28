Dairy Blends Market Size, Growth, Share, Emerging Trends, Demand and Forecast Research

Verified Market Research

Dairy blends are defined as the dairy products that are produced by blending or mixing two forms of dairy mixtures such as concentrated cream or butter blended with vegetable oils. Dairy blends are preferred over the dairy products due to its advantages such as low cost, easily spreadable many health benefits. Different dairy blends can be produced depending on the ingredients used for blending such as sugar, salt, vegetable oil, flavors. It can also provide nutritional value to consumers by using a source of protein for blending with the dairy products. Some example of dairy blends is butter with cocoa powder, butter oils with vegetable fats and butter with sugar and many more.

The high cost of traditional dairy products and health benefits associated with dairy blends has been driving global dairy blends market. While low consumer awareness might hinder the overall growth at a global level.

Cargill Inc.

Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd.

Kerry Group

Cape Food Ingredients

Dohler Group

Royal Frieslandcampina NV

Galloway Company

Intermix Australia Pvt. Ltd.

Agropur Ingredients

Advanced Food Products LLC

