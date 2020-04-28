Datacentre Network Architecture Market Growth and Business Opportunities for Manufacturers: Cisco, Juniper Networks, Arista Networks, Hewlett-Packard, Dell

The increase in data volume, need of storage, backup, archive and also the requirement data management create complexity in datacentres. These complexities are resolved through appropriate network architecture across the datacentres. The datacentre network architecture minimize the impact of disaster scenarios and it also provides tools for data recovery. Most of the enterprises consider the datacentre network architecture is an important element of organization strategy for regulatory compliance and protection and management of company and customer data.

Adoption of new innovations like cloud computing technologies and virtualization makes the existing datacentres to upgrade and modernize which is a major driver for the datacentre network architecture. Also the increase in volume of data and server to server traffic there is a need for datacentre network architecture upgrade which fuels datacentre network architecture market growth.

The “Datacentre Network Architecture Market Research” gives a clear understanding of the current market situation which includes of antique and projected upcoming market size based on technological growth, value and volume, projecting cost-effective and leading fundamentals in the Datacentre Network Architecture market. Datacentre Network Architecture industry report is to recognize, explain and forecast the global Datacentre Network Architecture industry based on various aspects such as explanation, application, organization size, distribution mode and region. The Datacentre Network Architecture Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts.

The key players covered in this study

Cisco

Juniper Networks

Arista Networks

Hewlett-Packard

Dell

Brocade Communications

IBM

Avaya Networks

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware

Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Pharmaceuticals

Life Sciences

Automobile

IT & Telecom Sector

Public Sector

BFSI

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Datacentre Network Architecture status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Datacentre Network Architecture development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Global Datacentre Network Architecture Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025 presents an in-depth assessment of the Datacentre Network Architecture industry including enabling technologies, deployment models, market drivers, key trends, standardization, regulatory landscape, challenges, operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents forecasts for Datacentre Network Architecture Market investments from 2018 till 2025.

