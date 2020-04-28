DevOps Market Predicted to Surpass $9.40 Billion by 2023: Quantitative Analysis of the Current Trends and Future Estimations

According to the report, the global DevOps market generated $3.36 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $9.40 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 18.7% from 2017 to 2023.

Monitoring & performance management solution to lead in terms of revenue by 2023

Monitoring & performance management solution contributed to one-third of the total market share in 2017 and is expected to lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is due to its ability to offer insights on scalability and performance patterns for various users and automatically detect all virtual hosts along with an entire visibility of cloud environment. However, lifecycle management is expected to register the highest growth with a CAGR of 20.62% from 2017 to 2023, owing to different features such as simplified compliance reporting, automated development & release processes, audit preparation, and improved flexibility. The report also offers insights on analytics, delivery & operations management, and testing & development.

Cloud deployment to maintain its leadership status by 2023

Cloud deployment accounted for more than two-thirds of the total market share in 2017 and will maintain its leadership status by 2023. Moreover, this segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 20.06% from 2017 to 2023. It is a lucrative segment, owing to low implementation costs, enhanced remote access, ease in availability, and integration of various services such as hybrid cloud usage within DevOps. The research also explores on-premise deployment.

Large enterprises to dominate throughout the forecast period

Large enterprises contributed to more than half of the market share in 2017 and will continue to dominate throughout the forecast period. This is due to high capital investments promoting adoption and increase in need for effective collaboration and operational integration for effective DevOps implementation. However, the SMEs segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 19.57% from 2017 to 2023, owing to surge in demand for faster software delivery and reduced IT expenditure along with rise in number of SMEs across various regions adopting DevOps.

Asia-Pacific to grow at the fastest rate

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 20.94% from 2017 to 2023, owing to the surge in demand for DevOps solutions, need to improve organizational efficiency, and high economic growth in this region. However, North Americaheld the major market share, accounting for nearly half of the market share in 2017. This is due to increase in requirement for automation solutions along with rise in enterprise mobility and extensive wireless connectivity in the region.

Leading market players

Key market players analyzed in the research include IBM Corporation, Amazon Web Services, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, VersionOne, Inc., EMC Corporation, Google, Inc., Red Hat, Inc., and CA Technologies.

