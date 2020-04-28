Digital Commerce Market Dynamics, Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand 2016-2026

Global Digital Commerce market has grown abundantly over the last few decades and continues to evolve and experience high growth in both developed and developing markets. Increasing preference of consumers towards online shopping is propelling the demand for digital commerce globally.

Now, customers go through online website before visiting the stores and compare the products and prices sitting at home without any efforts. This is one of the main reason why retailers should increase their online presence.

Digital commerce is inclusive of several features such as transaction that involves transfer of information across Internet, participation in online marketplacesthat process third-party business-to-consumer or consumer-to-consumer sales, trading of products or services using internet, online shopping web sites for retailers for direct selling of products to consumers, collection of demographic data through web contacts and social media, marketing to prospective and established customers by e-mail etc.

Digital commerce helps organizations to generate revenue through digital channels by incorporating mobile commerce and mobile payments. In Addition, organizations can utilize social commerce through social media platforms such as Facebook and they can also use local commerce to deliver personalized deals to consumers based on their location by utilizing GPS technology.

Growing number of online shoppers across the globe is enabling the retailers to increase their presence on internet. As per the data suggested by social times, in US 57.4% and in Japan 80% of the of population shops online. In India only 10% people use internet but this country is forecasted to grow with an unmatchable growth rate over the forecast period owing to the increasing demand and usage of mobiles.

Global Digital Commerce Market: Drivers & Restraints

Various factors such as consumers desire to shop from the comfort of their homes and offices, rapidly increasing computer and internet penetration, change in consumer preferences along with the availability of cheap and dependable technology for secure transactions has led to a significant growth in online sales around the world. The growth of digital commerce is majorly fueled by the increasing number of smartphones, broadband connections and tablets.

However, the industry is facing few challenges because e-commerce is a relatively new industry and the majority of online retailers still lack in digital marketing skills. Also, online retailers do not have proper governance structure in place.

Moreover, Security remains prime concern for consumers as the complexity of online fraud attacks continue to increase. Despite these all issues and challenges the global digital market is growing at a rapid pace and is expected to grow at a double digit CAGR between 2016 and 2026

Global Digital Commerce Market: Market Segmentation

The global digital commerce market is broadly classified into four segments on the basis of business model

Business to Business

Business to Customer

Customer to Customer

Business to government

The global digital commerce market is broadly classified into four segments on the basis of types of e-commerce software

Software as a service Software

Open Source software

Global Digital Commerce Market: Regional Outlook

Depending on geographic regions, global digital commerce market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. As of 2015 North America dominated the global digital commerce market in terms of market revenue followed by Asia Pacific. Latin America is also estimated to show effective growth in near future due to millennials gaining internet access. China and the US are the leading players in the global e-commerce market. They are anticipated to account for majority of the market share in global digital market share by 2025. According to eMarketer, there were 148 million online shoppers in China in 2010. The shoppers accounted for 11% of the population and 32% of the total Internet users in the country. Asia is expected to become the biggest e-commerce market in the world in the future.

Global Digital Commerce Market: Market Players

Some of the major players operating in global digital market are Amazon.com, JD.com, Alibaba, eBay, Rakuten, Groupon, ASOS.com and others.