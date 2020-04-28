Digital Microwave System Market Latest Technology Trends 2018 | Growth by Top Companies: Alcatel Lucent, Dragonwave, Ericsson, Huawei, NEC

Digital microwave system equipment is used in various communication applications like cellular, radio telecommunication, broadband, satellite, radar, and navigation. Digital microwave is a wireless communication method that in microwave frequency band uses the Line of sight (LoS) communication to transmit digital information, which includes both point-to-point and point-to-multipoint digital microwaves. Digital microwave solutions meet virtually every conceivable backhaul requirement with gigabit-per-second capabilities, they will continue to evolve to meet ever increasing capacity demands and unprecedented levels of flexibility and cost-efficiency. Digital microwave systems deliver an expanding range of capacity-enhancing technologies, increased spectrum efficiency (across a wider range of frequency bands), support for efficient IP data transmission, and growing levels of optimization and automation. Digital microwave systems serve in the areas where it is difficult to lay the optical fibres and support full packet communications for long distances.

Digital microwave system market is mainly driven by the rise in adaptation of 4G and beyond mobile wireless service. Increased demand from customers for better quality in data transmission and reduced revenue from voice calls helps the digital microwave system market to grow in the near future. Deployment of digital microwave system which helps in the deployment of wireless communication costs less when compared to the optical fibre deployment so most of the mobile network operators are interested in the deployment of the Digital microwave system. Deployment of digital microwave system helps the mobile network operators to execute faster go-to-market strategies. Digital microwave system is compact in size and easy to deploy.

The “Digital Microwave System Market Research” gives a clear understanding of the current market situation which includes of antique and projected upcoming market size based on technological growth, value and volume, projecting cost-effective and leading fundamentals in the Digital Microwave System market. Digital Microwave System industry report is to recognize, explain and forecast the global Digital Microwave System industry based on various aspects such as explanation, application, organization size, distribution mode and region. The Digital Microwave System Market report purposefully analyses every sub-segment regarding the individual growth trends, contribution to the total market, and the upcoming forecasts.

The key players covered in this study

Alcatel Lucent

Dragonwave

Ericsson

Huawei

NEC

ZTE

Centron

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hybrid Microwave Radio

Packet Microwave Radio

TDM Microwave Radio

Market segment by Application, split into

Telecommunication

BFSI

Manufacturing

Healthcare

IT And ITES

Utilities

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

