Digital Thread Market Growth Is Skyrocketing Beyond Predictions

Digital thread is usually mentioned with digital twin, they are two concepts to deliver new customer-centric experiences powered by digital. Digital thread refers to the communication framework that allows a connected data flow and integrated view of the asset’s data throughout its lifecycle across traditionally siloed functional perspectives. The digital thread concept raises the bar for delivering “the right information to the right place at the right time.”

Digital Thread can be classified to parts type and system type, parts type players are like Siemens and IBM, system players are like GE.

Digital Thread is first used for Aerospace & Defense, but it can be used for Automotive & Transportation, Machine Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities, and Other industry. And Automotive & Transportation, Machine Manufacturing, Energy & Utilities are the widest area which took up about 85% of the global total in 2017.

GE, PTC, Siemens, Dassault Systèmes, IBM and Oracle are the key suppliers in the global Digital Thread market. Top 3 took up above 70% of the global market in 2017.

According to this study, over the next five years the Digital Thread market will register a 49.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1110 million by 2024, from US$ 100 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Digital Thread business, shared in Chapter 3.

Segmentation by product type:

Parts Type

System Type

Segmentation by application:

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive & Transportation

Machine Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

Others

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

General Electric

PTC

Siemens

Dassault Systèmes

IBM Corporation

ANSYS

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

To study and analyze the global Digital Thread market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Digital Thread market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Digital Thread players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Digital Thread with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Digital Thread submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Digital Thread by Players

Chapter Four: Digital Thread by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Global Digital Thread Market Forecast

Chapter Eleven: Key Players Analysis

