Digital Transformation Market Research, Industry Analysis With Microsoft, IBM, Apple, Dell EMC, Google, SAP, Adobe And Other

Digital transformation industry accounted to USD XX.XX million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of XX.XX% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025, Globally. Digital transformation market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025 (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided in Report).

Digital transformation is the process of customizing technologies in order to drive new value for employees as well as customers and competing more efficiently in the digital technology market. Also discover monetization opportunities. In order to stay competitive, business must customize with present demands by digitizing their processes and business models. It has its wide application in Healthcare, Telecommunication & IT, Automotive, Education, Retail & Consumer Goods, Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing, and others. Some of the major players of the global market are

Google Inc.,

HP Development Company, L.P.,

IBM Corporation,

Microsoft,

Oracle,

SAP SE,

Cognizant

Accenture,

Adobe Systems Software Ireland Ltd.,

Apple Inc.,

CA,

Capgemini,

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu LLC, Dell EMC, CGI, PwC, and others. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others.

The report for digital transformation market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2017.

· Innovation in Business and Changing Customer Preferences may act as a major driver in the growth of digital transformation market

· On the other side privacy concerns for confidential data may hinder the market.

Major Market Drivers & Restraints: Global Digital Transformation Market

Rapid Proliferation of Mobile Devices and Apps

Innovation in Business and Changing Customer Preferences

Increasing Penetration of IoT and Adoption of the Cloud Platform

Improvement in operational flexibility

Optimization of end-to-end customer experience

Security and Privacy Concerns for Confidential Data

Lack of Digital Skills and Resources

The global digital transformation market is also segmented on the basis of deployment type into On-Premise, Cloud.

On the basis of business type, the global digital transformation market is further segmented into

Business-To-Business (B2B)

Business-To-Business-To-Consumer (B2B2C)

Business-To-Consumer (B2C)

On the basis of Enterprise, the global digital transformation market is segmented into

Large Enterprise

Small Enterprise

Medium Enterprise

On the basis of vertical, the global digital transformation market is further segmented into

Banking Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare

Telecommunication & it

Automotive

Education

Retail & consumer goods

Media & entertainment

Manufacturing

Government

On the basis of geography, global digital transformation market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

North America is expected to dominate the market.

