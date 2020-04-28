Door Market 2019 Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth and Forecast Report Up To 2025

According to Verified Market Intelligence, the Global Door market was valued at USD 80.42 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 113.91 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.66% from 2018 to 2025.

What are the applications of doors and what are the different types of doors?

The material of a door goes in accordance to its application. Doors are usually made with a hard to break substance and is used to provide privacy or security. There are several materials on which doors can be made by such as glass, metal, plastic, wood as well as composite. These doors are put in place according to its need such as for non-residential or residential. Doors also have several mechanisms such as folding doors, overhead doors, sliding doors, swinging doors and more.

Global Door Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

There are several advantages of doors such as its provision of privacy as well as safety. Doors are used as a source of access as well as a means of the prevention of access. These factors are driving the market for the global door market. Factors such as the incorrect manufacturing of doors is hampering the Global Door market.

Verified Market Intelligence narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global Door market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market.

Global Door Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Door market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Andersen, Masco, Assa Abloy, Simpsons Door Company, Allegion, JELD-WEN, PGT, Masonite International, Fancy Doors & Mouldings, Dorma Kaba and Ply Gem Holdings. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.

Global Door Market, By Material

• Wood

• Composite

• Plastic

• Glass

• Metal

Global Door Market, By Mechanism

• Swinging Doors

• Sliding Doors

• Folding Doors

• Overhead Doors

• Others

Global Door Market, By Product Type

• Interior Doors

• Exterior Doors

Global Door Market, By Application

• Non-Residential

• Residential

Global Door Market Geographic Scope

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

• Rest of the World

Reasons to Purchase this Report

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors

• Provision of market value (USD Billion) data for each segment and sub-segment

• Indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market

• Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region

• The competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled

• Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis for the major market players

• The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions

• Includes an in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter’s five forces analysis

• Provides insight into the market through Value Chain

• Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

• 6-month post sales analyst support

