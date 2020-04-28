Drug Screening Market Projected to Touch worth 11.50 Billion USD by 2025

Verified Market Research has recently published a new report named “Drug Screening Market Size and Forecast to 2025″. This report intends to study the developments of the Drug Screening Market including its development status, applicant profiles and future trends, along with focus on the top Key players in the market. To understand all of it, this well-researched report will reveal the market situation in general for you, along with the future forecast of the market.

According to Verified Market Intelligence, The Global Drug Screening Market was valued at USD 5.34 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 11.50 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2018 to 2025.

What is Drug Screening?

Drug screening is a method used in order to detect illegal and some prescribed drugs in the blood, urine, and other biological samples. In this method, potential drugs are identified and optimized before selection of a candidate drug to progress to clinical trials. It involves screening of large libraries of chemicals for a particular biological activity in high-throughput screening assays. Drug screening tests are performed at schools, hospitals, and places of employment, for college and professional athletes, and post-accident drug testing. Increasing usage of drug supplements and alcohol, illegal consumption of steroids by athletes and growing number of drug abuse cases boosts the growth of drug screening market.

Growing drug & alcohol consumption, rising strictness of alcohol and drug testing laws, and increasing funds from government have been driving the global drug screening market. On the other hand, ban on alcohol consumption in several Islamic countries and prohibition of drug testing in some corporate organizations might hamper the overall growth at a global level.

The “Global Drug Screening Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Alere, Inc., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGAA, Abbott Laboratories, Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Biorad Laboratories, Inc., Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated and, Express Diagnostics International Inc. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.

Global Drug Screening Market Segmentation, by End user

• Workplace

• Criminal Justice Systems and Law Enforcement Agencies

• Drug Treatment Centers

• Pain Management Centers

• Drug Testing Laboratories

• Others

Global Drug Screening Market Segmentation, by Sample Type

• Urine Samples

• Breath Samples

• Oral Fluid Samples

• Hair Samples

• Other

Global Drug Screening Market Segmentation, by Application

• Analytical Instruments

o Immunoassay Analyzers

o Chromatography Instruments

o Breathalyzers

• Rapid Testing Devices

o Urine Testing Devices

o Oral Fluid Testing Devices

• Consumables

o Assay Kits

o Sample Collection Devices

o Calibrators and Controls

o Other Consumables

• Drug Screening Services

