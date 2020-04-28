Electrophysiology Market Growth and Changes Influencing the Industry 2018-2025

Verified Market Research has recently published a new report named “Electrophysiology Market Size and Forecast to 2025″. This report intends to study the developments of the Electrophysiology Market, including its development status, applicant profiles and future trends, along with focus on the top Key players in the market. To understand all of it, this well-researched report will reveal the market situation in general for you, along with the future forecast of the market.

Global Electrophysiology Market Analysis

According to Verified Market Intelligence, the global Electrophysiology market was valued at USD 3.88 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 8.42 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2018 to 2025.

What is Electrophysiology?

Electrophysiology is the branch of neuroscience that deals with the study of electrical activity of living neurons present in a human body. It is involved in investigation of cellular and molecular processes that controls the signaling of these neurons. Cardiac electrophysiologists mainly focus on heartbeat timing, and on diagnosing & treating irregular heartbeats or arrhythmias. Electrophysiologists are trained to perform specific tests of heart’s electrical system. Electrophysiology tests are done for evaluating abnormal heartbeats rates and assessing of electrical impulses of the heart. Rising incidences of heart failure and technological advancements has boosted the growth of electrophysiology market.

Global Electrophysiology Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

Rising prevalence of atrial fibrillation, rapidly growing aging population with higher risk of target diseases and growing burden of cardiovascular diseases across the globe have been driving the global electrophysiology market. On the other hand, lacking skilled and experienced electrophysiologists in developing countries along with unfavorable healthcare reforms might hamper the overall growth at a global level.

Verified Market Intelligence narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global Electrophysiology Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market. This can be of a great use in gaining knowledge about the cutting-edge technologies in the market.

Global Electrophysiology Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Electrophysiology Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such St. Jude Medical, Inc., Biosense Webster, Inc. (a Johnson & Johnson Company), Boston Scientific Corporation, GE Healthcare (a division of General Electric Company.), Siemens AG, Medtronic plc, Philips Healthcare (a division of Koninklijke Philips N.V.), Biotronik SE & Co.KG, Microport Scientific Corporation, and Abbott Laboratories. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.

Global Electrophysiology Market Segmentation, by Product

Electrophysiology Ablation Catheters Cryoablation Electrophysiology Catheters Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation Catheters Laser Ablation Systems Others

Electrophysiology Laboratory Devices Electrophysiology Recording Systems 3D Mapping Systems Radiofrequency (RF) Ablation Generators Others

Electrophysiology Diagnostic Catheters Advanced Electrophysiology Diagnostic Catheters Conventional Electrophysiology Diagnostic Catheters Ultrasound Electrophysiology Diagnostic Catheters

Access Devices

Global Electrophysiology Market Segmentation, by Indication

Atrial Fibrillation

Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome (WPW)

Atrial Flutter

Atrioventricular Nodal Reentry Tachycardia (AVNRT)

Others

Global Electrophysiology Market Geographic Scope