Embedded Security Product Market by Growth, Technologies Trend, Application and Industry Analysis Forecast 2024

In this internet age, identity theft, intellectual property protection, and financial account and payment protection are key concerns to both consumers and designers. To keep everything safe, many systems employ security measures such as data encryption and physical shielding to prevent hackers and other malicious activities from accessing data, financial information, or even intellectual property. Even the simple car door entry key/ignition key has become more secure with embedded processors running challenge and response authentication to prevent vehicle theft. Furthermore, the movement to “”smarten”” the energy grid will also escalate the demand for secure communications to prevent hackers or terrorists from wreaking havoc on the power grid. This report studies the Embedded Security Product market, including Secure Element and Embedded SIM, Hardware Security Module, Trusted Platform Module, and Hardware Tokens.

Of the major players of Embedded Security Product, NXP Semiconductors maintained its first place in the ranking in 2017. NXP Semiconductors accounted for 16.35 % of the Global Embedded Security Product revenue market share in 2017. Other players accounted for 16.13 %, 12.50 % including Infineon and STMicroelectronics.

On the basis of product type, the Secure Element and Embedded SIM segment is projected to account for the largest revenue share during the forecast period; this segment was estimated to account for 65.09 % revenue share in 2017.

In the applications, the Mobile Security and Banking, Transport, PayTV & ID segment were estimated to account for the highest revenue share of 56.26 % in 2017. But the Wearables and Security in IoT Connectivity are expected to gain significant market share by the end of 2025, due to the rapid growth demand of smart things, smart home and smart city.

According to this study, over the next five years the Embedded Security Product market will register a 6.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 7260 million by 2024, from US$ 5010 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Embedded Security Product business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Embedded Security Product market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Embedded Security Product value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Secure Element and Embedded SIM

Hardware Security Module

Trusted Platform Module

Hardware Tokens

Segmentation by application:

Mobile Security

Automotive

Banking, Transport, Pay-TV & ID

Wearables

Security in IoT Connectivity

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

NXP Semiconductors

Infineon

STMicroelectronics

Gemalto

IDEMIA

Thales e-Security, Inc.

Beijing HuaDa ZhiBao Electronic System

Renesas

Micro Focus Atalla

Microchip

Samsung

Texas Instruments

Maxim Integrated

Inside Secure

IBM

Utimaco

Swift

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Embedded Security Product consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Embedded Security Product market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Embedded Security Product manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Embedded Security Product with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Embedded Security Product submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

