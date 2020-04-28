Enteral Feeding Devices Market Overview, Research Insights With Abbott, Boston Scientific, Danone, Nestle, Fresenius Kabi, Boston Scientific And Other

Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market accounted to USD 2.9 billion growing at a CAGR of 5.43% during forecast period. Enteral feeding devices are the devices which are used to provide the nutrients to the stomach through the feeding tubes to the patients who are unable to take it directly via oral routes (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided in Report).

It is also termed as artificial nutritional support systems, which is used in swallowing disorders, mouth malformations, paralysis, neurological disorders, malnutrition, and digestive disorders. Some of the major players operating in cancer supportive care products market are

Abbott,

Nestle,

Danone,

Fresenius Kabi,

Boston Scientific Corporation,

KCWW,

Amsino International Inc.,

Others: Medtronic, CONMED Corporation, Moog Inc., C.R. Bard,Inc., Cook Group, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Vesco Medical LLC., The Trendlines Group, Biometrix, Thomas Magnete GmbH, Intervene Group Limited and TECHNOPATH.among others.

Report Illustrates:

The Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

The enteral feeding devices are prevalently used in the oral cancer, gastrointestinal injuries and neurological disorders.

The market is in growth due to increase in geriatric populationand the chronic diseases which leads to increase the demand of enteral feeding devices..

Major market drivers and restraints:

Increase in the numbers of geriatric population.

Prevalent growth in chronic devices.

Recent technological advancement are some of the driving factors.

Lack of knowledge associated with the use of these feeding devices.

Risks associated with enteral feeding are the factor hampers the market.

Market Segmentation: Global Enteral Feeding Devices Market

The global enteral feeding devices market is segmented on the basis of devices –

Feeding Tubes

Feeding Pumps

Giving Sets

Enteral Syringes

The feeding tube is sub segmented into

Low Profile Enteral Tubes

Transnasal Feeding Tubes

Percutaneous Feeding Tubes

Transnasal Feeding Tubes

The low profiles enteral tubes is further sub segmented into low profile buttons and low profile tubes.

The transnasal feeding tubes is further sub segmented into nasogastric and nasojejunul.

The percutaneous feeding tubes is further sub segmented into gastrostomy tubes, percutaneous endoscopic gastrostomy tubes, percutaneous endoscopic jejunostomy tubes, percutaneous endoscopic gastrojejunostomy tubes and radiologically inserted gastrostomy tubes.

The transnasal feeding tubes are are further sub segmented into percutaneous feeding tubes and orogastric tubes.

On the basis of applications the market is segmented into

Neurological disorders

Cancer

Gastrointestinal diseases and malnutrition

By age groups the market is segmented in

Children

Adults

On the basis of end user the market is segmented into hospitals and ambulatory care units.

the market is segmented into hospitals and ambulatory care units. On the basis of geography, drug delivery market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

drug delivery market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

North America is expected to dominate the market.

