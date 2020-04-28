Ergometer Exercise Bikes Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends And Forecast By 2024

Ergometer exercise bikes looks like bikes, are also known as exercise bikes, stationary bicycles, cycle ergometers or bike ergometers with saddles and pedals etc. Ergometer exercise bikes are used as exercise equipment for people to strong the body, get rehabilitation, lose weight and test heart rate etc. As a result, ergometer exercise bikes are more installed in hospitals, gym and universities etc. For the fans of fitness, ergometer exercise bikes are also equipped in the households.

Most sales occurred domestically, import and export of each region is not too much for Europe and North America. While for Asia, import of ergometer exercise bikes is large. Medical type ergometer exercise bikes are consumed more in Europe; sport type ergometer exercise bikes are more favored in North America. In future the major market will still be the two regions.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, ergometer exercise bikes industry will still be a highly energetic industry. Although sales of ergometer exercise bikes brought a lot of opportunities, the study group recommends the new entrants who just having money but without technical advantage and downstream support, do not to enter into the ergometer exercise bikes field hastily.

According to this study, over the next five years the Ergometer Exercise Bikes market will register a 2.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1230 million by 2024, from US$ 1070 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Ergometer Exercise Bikes business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Ergometer Exercise Bikes market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Ergometer Exercise Bikes value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Sport Type

Medical Type

Segmentation by application:

Gym

Households

Hospitals

Other

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Brunswick Corporation

Amer Sports

Nautilus

Johnson Health

Technogym

ICON Health Fitness

BH

Impulse Health

Monark Exercise

Cardiowise

COSMED

Cardioline

Ergosana

Aspel

Proxomed

Enraf Nonius

Lode Corival

Medset

NORAV Medical

Shandong Zepu

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Ergometer Exercise Bikes consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Ergometer Exercise Bikes market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Ergometer Exercise Bikes manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Ergometer Exercise Bikes with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Ergometer Exercise Bikes submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Ergometer Exercise Bikes by Players

Chapter Four: Ergometer Exercise Bikes by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Ergometer Exercise Bikes Market Forecast

