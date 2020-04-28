Europe Electric Bus Market by Technology, Size, Demand, Sales, Revenue Till 2013-2025

The demand for electric buses in the Europe has augmented dramatically over the last decade. The market in the country is predominantly driven by rising air quality concerns, high dependence on conventional or non-renewable fuels, strong environmental ethics and the growing need to assimilate renewables into a network. Penetration of charging infrastructure also plays an important role in market development.

Major countries in Europe including The U.K., Netherlands, France and Germany stand as key electric bus markets. The U.K. and other Central European countries are upgrading their fleet with low or zero-emission buses and retrofitting the old buses with low-emission powertrains, which in turn is projected to intensify the growth of electric bus market in Europe, during the forecast period.

As compared to 2015, a larger number of such buses were sold in the region in 2016. This revolution is part of a comprehensive industrial heave towards these buses. Based on our study, the shipment of such buses in the region is projected to grow at CAGR of 41.7%, during the forecast period.

Some of the key European electric bus manufacturers include Solaris Bus & Coach, VDL Bus & Coach BV, EBUSCO, SOR Libchavy Ltd., Bozankaya, and Belkommunmash Holding.

