Explore Global 3D Printing Market 2019 Key Trends and Opportunities to 2026
The report, named “Global 3D Printing Market 2019”, provides a Detailed overview of the 3D Printing Market related to overall world. Delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. 3D Printing report present highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, 3D Printing market pricing and profitability.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
An exclusive 3D Printing Market research report created through broad primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global 3D Printing Market by Type, By Application, By Region – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global 3D Printing market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.
Global 3D Printing Market Analysis
According to Verified Market Intelligence, the Global 3D Printing Market was valued at USD 8.08 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 49.74 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 25.5% from 2018 to 2025.
What is 3D Printing?
3-D Printing is a manufacturing process that uses a digital model to create a three-dimensional solid object. Objects can be of any shape or geometry and usually are produced using digital model data from a 3D model structure. It offers many benefits such as low manufacturing cost, quick production, improved quality, accessibility and sustainability, less wastage and many more. 3-D Printing has numerous applications in different industries such as aerospace and defense, healthcare, consumer products, food and culinary, printed electronics and many others. Rising adoption of 3D printing technology by various end users across the globe have boosted the growth of the 3D printing market.
Global 3D Printing Market Outlook
Growing demand in manufacturing and supply chain management, rising development of customized products and reduced manufacturing cost have been driving the global 3D printing market. On the other hand, lack of standard process control, limitation of product size and the high cost of materials could hinder the overall growth at a global level.
Global 3D Printing Market Competitive Landscape
The “Global 3D Printing Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market including some of the major players such as Stratasys Ltd., 3D Systems Corporation, Materialise NV, EOS GmbH, The Exone Company, Voxeljet AG, Arcam AB, SLM Solutions Group AG, and Envisiontec GmbH. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight into the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis.
Global 3D Printing Market Segmentation, by Process
- Directed Energy Deposition
- Vat Polymerization
- Material Jetting
- Sheet Lamination
- Powder Bed Fusion
- Material Extrusion
- Binder Jetting
Global 3D Printing Market Segmentation, by Materials
- Plastics
- Thermoplastics
- Photopolymers
- Metals
- Steel
- Aluminum
- Titanium
- Alloys
- Other metals
- Ceramics
- Glass
- Silica
- Quartz
- Other Ceramic
- Others
Global 3D Printing Market Segmentation, by Software
- Design Software
- Inspection Software
- Printing Software
- Scanning Software
Global 3D Printing Market Segmentation, by Application
- Prototyping
- Functional Part Manufacturing
- Tooling
- Automotive
- Aerospace and Defense
- Healthcare
- Architecture and Construction
- Consumer Products
- Others
Global 3D Printing Market Geographic Scope
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of the World
