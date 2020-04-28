Explore Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market 2019 Key Trends and Opportunities to 2026

The report, named “Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market 2019”, provides a Detailed overview of the Automated Material Handling Equipment Market related to overall world. Delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. Automated Material Handling Equipment report present highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, Automated Material Handling Equipment market pricing and profitability.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

An exclusive Automated Material Handling Equipment Market research report created through broad primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market by Type, By Application, By Region – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Automated Material Handling Equipment market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Analysis

According to Verified Market Intelligence, The Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market was valued at USD 33.28 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 57.11 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2018 to 2025.

What is Automated Material Handling Equipment?

Automated material handling equipment can automate the most tedious, dull, and unsafe tasks in the production line of different industries. These equipment are used by the end users to improve the quality, throughput, flexibility, and consistency along with decreasing ergonomic hazards for workers. It helps in enhancing the efficiency of the production line and increases the customer satisfaction by delivering quality products on time.

Automated material handling equipment offers numerous advantages such as increases profit, enhances production quality & quantity, time saver, reduced labor costs and improved efficiency. It has many applications in various industries that include- automotive, metals & heavy machinery, food & beverages, chemical, healthcare and aviation etc. Thus, these factors boost the growth of automated material handling market.

Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Outlook

Increasing demand for personalized AGV, growing need for workers safety, the rise in the integration of industry 4.0 with robots and growing e-commerce industry have been driving the global automated material handling equipment market. Moreover, reducing labor cost through advancement in robotics and the increasing demand for automated solutions in various industries has also contributed to the growth of the market. While the availability of rental AGV, reluctance to adopt changes, real-time technical issues, and costly equipment acts potential restraints for the overall market at a global level.

Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Industrial 3D Printing Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Hyster-Yale Material Handling, Inc., Kion Group AG, Hanwha Corporation , Kuka AG , Fives , Murata Machinery, Ltd., TGW Logistics Group GmbH , Viastore Systems GmbH and Daifuku Co., Ltd.. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight into the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis.

Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Segmentation, by System Type

Bulk Load Material Handling

Unit Load Material Handling

Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Segmentation, by Component

Software Warehouse Control System Warehouse Execution System Warehouse Management System

Services Training Software Upgradation Maintenance and Repair



Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Segmentation, by Product

Automated Cranes

Automated Guided Vehicles

Robots

Automated Conveyors and Sortation Systems

Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems

Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Segmentation, by Function

Packaging

Distribution

Waste Handling

Storage

Transportation

Assembly

Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Segmentation, by Vertical

Healthcare

Metals & Heavy Machinery

Food & Beverages

Aviation

E-Commerce

Automotive

Chemical

Semiconductor and Electronics

Others

Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Geographic Scope

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil

Rest of the World

