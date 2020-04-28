Explore Global Ball Valves Market 2019 Key Trends and Opportunities to 2026

The report, named “Global Ball Valves Market 2019”, provides a Detailed overview of the Ball Valves Market related to overall world. Delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. Ball Valves report present highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, Ball Valves market pricing and profitability.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

An exclusive Ball Valves Market research report created through broad primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Ball Valves Market by Type, By Application, By Region – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Ball Valves market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Global Ball Valves Market Analysis

According to Verified Market Intelligence, The Global Ball Valves Market was valued at USD 11.37 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 14.08 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.7% from 2018 to 2025.

What is Ball Valves?

Valve can be defined as a device which regulates the flow of fluid or air through a duct or pipe. It has a characteristic of either opening and closing it completely or partially obstructing it. Valves can have a metal or plastic body. There are various kinds of valves such as butterfly, cock or plug, gate, globe, needle, poppet, and spool. Ball valves has a simplified structure with a spherical ball on two sides of sealing.

The ball valve has one, two or three piece designs. Ball valves used to be actuated manually by a means of straight handle but now manufacturers have launched separated electric actuators which can be mounted on the top of the valve. Ball valves thus, have a wide applications in oil and gas industry, aerospace industry, food and beverage industry and many more. Increasing industrialization demands boosts the growth of ball valves market.

Global Ball Valves Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

Increasing applications of ball valve in oil and gas industry and rapid modernization of process plant in terms of their equipment and mode of facilitation has been driving the global ball valves market. Apart from this, increase in the raw materials costing and installation charges might hamper the market and act as a restraint for the market at a global level.

Verified Market Intelligence narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements which interests the client. The “Global Ball Valves Market” is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide a classified data regarding latest trends in the market. This can be of a great use in gaining knowledge about the cutting-edge technologies in the market.

Global Ball Valves Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Ball Valves Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Emerson, Flowserve Corporation, Crane Co, Cameron–Schlumberger Ltd, IMI Plc, Kitz Corporation, Metso and many more. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.

Global Ball Valves Market Segmentation, by Type

On the basis of type, Global Ball Valves Market is segmented into:

Trunnion mounted

Floating

Rising stem

Trunnion Mounted ball valves held the largest share in this segment in 2017. They are also expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Global Ball Valves Market Segmentation, by Size

On the basis of size, Global Ball Valves Market is categorized into:

UP TO 1”

1”–6”

6”–25”

25”–50”

50” AND ABOVE

The 1”–6” sub-segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR since it is widely used in the oil & gas and automotive segments.

Global Ball Valves Market Segmentation, by Application

On the basis of application, Global Ball Valves Market is classified into:

Oil & gas

Water & wastewater

Chemicals

Energy & power

Building & construction

Others

The oil & gas industry was the largest consumer of ball valves in the year 2017 and is projected to dominate the market over the forecast period.

Global Ball Valves Market Geographic Scope

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil

Rest of the World

