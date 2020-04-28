Explore Global Blow Molding Resins Market 2019 Key Trends and Opportunities to 2026

The report, named “Global Blow Molding Resins Market 2019”, provides a Detailed overview of the Blow Molding Resins Market related to overall world. Delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. Blow Molding Resins report present highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, Blow Molding Resins market pricing and profitability.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

An exclusive Blow Molding Resins Market research report created through broad primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Blow Molding Resins Market by Type, By Application, By Region – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Blow Molding Resins market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Global Blow Molding Resins Market Analysis

According to Verified Market Intelligence, The Global BLOW MOLDING RESINS Market was valued at USD 37.02 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 63.91 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2018 to 2025.

What Is Blow Molding Resins?

Blow Molding Resin is the substrates used in the blow molding process. Blow molding is a manufacturing process that is used for making a molten tube by using the thermoplastic material as a substrate. This process involves placing the preform within a mold cavity and inflating the tube using compressed air in order to give shape to the cavity. After inflating, the part is left for cooling and then it is removed from a mold. Different type of resins is used in this molding process such as polyethylene, polypropylene, polyethylene terephthalate, polyvinyl chloride and many more. Blow molding resins are used in making various products such as industrial bulk containers, medical supplies, and parts, toys, appliance components, household items, lawn & garden items, automotive components etc. Growing packaging industry contribute in the growth of Blow molding resin market.

Global Blow Molding Resins Market Outlook

Growing demand for blow molding resins in the packaging industry and light-weighting automotive components made up of blow molding resins have been the growth of the global blow molding resins market. On the other hand, fluctuating crude oil prices might hinder the overall growth at a global level.

Global Blow Molding Resins Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Blow Molding Resins Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as DowDuPont, Eastman, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Solvay, Chevron Corporation, Reliance Industries Limited, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., SABIC, INEOS, Formosa Plastics Corporation, and China National Petroleum Corporation. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis.

Global Blow Molding Resins Market Segmentation, by Type

Polyethylene

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Polypropylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Others

Global Blow Molding Resins Market Segmentation, by Application

Packaging

Construction & Infrastructure

Automotive & Transportation

Others

Global Blow Molding Resins Market Geographic Scope

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil

Rest of the World

