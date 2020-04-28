Explore Global Industrial Lifting Equipment Market 2019 Key Trends and Opportunities to 2026

The report, named “Global Industrial Lifting Equipment Market 2019”, provides a Detailed overview of the Industrial Lifting Equipment Market related to overall world. Delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. Industrial Lifting Equipment report present highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, Industrial Lifting Equipment market pricing and profitability.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

An exclusive Industrial Lifting Equipment Market research report created through broad primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Industrial Lifting Equipment Market by Type, By Application, By Region – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Industrial Lifting Equipment market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Market Analysis:

According to Verified Market Intelligence, The Global Industrial Lifting Equipment Market was valued at USD 60.98 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 7.65 85.72 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2018 to 2025.

Industrial Lifting Equipment is used in moving or lifting of heavy machinery or equipment from one place to the other. Various types of lifting equipment used in different industries such as hoists, stackers, forklifts, hook-pulleys, cranes etc. These lifting equipment have a wide range of application in various manufacturing units, construction sites, dockyards, fabrication workshops, the distribution unit, warehouses, and others. It helps in minimizing human workload and reduces the injuries caused due to the lifting and manipulation of heavy machinery. With the help of industrial lifting equipment, loading and unloading of heavy metals products become an easy task for shipping purposes. Growing demand for various industrial lifting equipment such as forklifts, cranes, hoists etc. in different industries has contributed to the growth of industrial lifting equipment market.

Rising demands for lifting loads in the shipping industry, increasing demand for forklifts in the warehouse and logistics segment and surge in demand for cranes and hoists in the mining industry have been driving the global industrial lifting equipment market. On the other hand, high initial costs act as a restraint for the overall market at a global level.

The “Global Industrial Lifting Equipment Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market including some of the major players such as erex Corporation, Ingersoll-Rand Plc. Toyota Industries Corporation, Daifuku Co., Ltd, KION Group, Crown Equipment Corporation, Mitsubishi Forklift Trucks, bv., Konecranes Plc, Columbus McKinnon Corporation, KITO Corporation, ABUS Crane System. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated to such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight into the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis.

