Explore Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market 2019 Key Trends and Opportunities to 2026

The report, named “Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market 2019”, provides a Detailed overview of the Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market related to overall world. Delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment report present highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment market pricing and profitability.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

An exclusive Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market research report created through broad primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market by Type, By Application, By Region – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Analysis

According to Verified Market Research, the Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market was valued at USD 44,133.3 Million in 2018 and is expected to witness a growth of 8.0% from 2019-2026 and reach USD 83,413.33 Million by 2026.

What is Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market?

Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment can be defined as machineries used to manufacture semiconductors. The semiconductor industry is vast and possesses a various range of applications. There are two main aspects in semiconductor manufacturing equipment industry: front end equipment and back-end equipment. Semiconductor manufacturing equipment is an important component for carrying out fabrication processes. Semiconductor manufacture is a laborious process and requires high-quality fab facility.

Semiconductor manufacturing equipment includes systems such as oxidation systems, epitaxial reactors, diffusion systems, ion implantation equipment, physical vapor deposition systems, chemical vapor deposition systems, photolithography equipment, and etching equipment. Such equipment is used in order to deposit and remove different materials on and from the wafer in specific patterns until the circuit is completely built on the wafer.

Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Outlook

Growing demands for consumer electronics is expected to fuel the market for semiconductor manufacturing equipment. The growth of the semiconductor industry is highly driven by the increasing demand for semiconductor chips from consumer electronic devices, medical devices, and sensor systems manufacturers. In more recent years, expanding middle-class, changing lifestyle preferences, growing inclination toward using smart electronic devices are among the primary factors driving the growth of consumer electronics. This suggests that the market growth rate for semiconductor manufacturing equipment will increase significantly over the forecast period.

The semiconductor equipment industry is cyclical in nature. This affects the operating results of the equipment vendors due to severe downturns during this period. According to our sources, equipment manufacturers face risks such as overcapacity, decreased demand, and increased price competition. During cyclical periods, customers reduce purchases, postpone the delivery date of ordered products, and may cancel orders. This acts as a potential restraint for the market.

The semiconductor industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period. This is due to the increase in sales of both mobile and consumer electronic devices. The emergence of new technologies such as IoT, connected devices, ultra-high definition (UHD) TVs, automation in automobiles, and hybrid laptops will continue to drive the demand for semiconductor wafers in the market over the forecast period.

According to market experts, the demand for semiconductor wafers, especially in the automotive and industrial sectors will increase significantly during the forecast period. As shown above, the growth rate of smartphones and tablets is growing significantly and is boosting the growth rate of the semiconductor manufacturing industry as well.

Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Segmentation

The Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market is classified on the basis of Dimension, Equipment Type, Fab Facility and Region. The gist of breaking down the market into various segments is to gather information about various aspects of the market.

On the basis of Dimension, the market is bifurcated on the basis of 2D, 2.5D, and 3D. The 2D sub-segment is expected to be dominating in the market. In terms of Equipment Type, the market study encompasses various aspects such as Wafer Processing Equipment, Test Equipment, Assembly & Packaging Equipment, and Others. Wafer Processing Equipment held the largest share in the global market. A wafer is a fundamental unit in the semiconductor industry. Growing demands for consumer electronics is expected to fuel the wafer processing equipment sub-segment in the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market.

The growing adoption rate of Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment is boosting the growth of large enterprises in the global market. These services are of great importance for the enterprises as along with safety measure it also makes sure that the company is following standardized guidelines.

On the basis of Fab Facility, the Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market has been segmented into Automation, Chemical Control Equipment, Gas Control Equipment, and Others. The market size for Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment in the Chemical Control Equipment is expected to be the largest as it is required for the repeatable and reliable delivery of chemicals during the semiconductor manufacturing processes.

China accounted for 13% of the global market for semiconductor manufacturing equipment in 2016. China’s domestic consumption is mainly driven by the data processing and communications applications sectors, with consumer electronics being an important contributor. This suggests that the scope of Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment is expected to be the largest in the Asia Pacific region.

Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market” study report offers a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Applied Materials, ASML, KLA-Tencor, Lam Research, and Tokyo Electron, and other prominent players such as Screen Semiconductor Solutions, Hitachi Hightechnologies, Nikon, Hitachi Kokusai, ASM International, CSUN Manufacturing, Kenmec Mechanical Engineering, Mirle Automation, Gallant Precision Machining (GPM), Usun Technology, and Contrel Semiconductor Technology. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight into the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above-mentioned players globally.

Key Developments:

Company Name Key Development Description Applied Materials Inc. Partnerships & Collaborations Cadence and Applied Materials collaborated on a joint development program. This collaboration was helpful in optimizing planarization process through advanced CMP modeling LAM Research Corporation New Product Launch Lam Research announced the launch of Kiyo F Series conductor etch system. This product enabled the transition of 3D NAND and advanced DRAM into volume production

Analyst View:

The demands for consumer electronics is increasing in the global market. The market was witnessed to grow significantly owing to the growing usage of smartphones and tablets. The wafer is the fundamental unit of the semiconductor industry as it has various applications. Wafer processing equipment and fab facilities are expected to fuel the market growth rate.

According to our sources, the Chinese government is expected to invest more than $100 billion in the semiconductor industry by 2025 as a part of the National IC Fund. This suggests that increasing investments in the semiconductor industry will improve the scope of semiconductor manufacturing equipment market in the global market.

