Explore Global Street and Roadway Lighting Market 2019 Key Trends and Opportunities to 2026

The report, named “Global Street and Roadway Lighting Market 2019”, provides a Detailed overview of the Street and Roadway Lighting Market related to overall world. Delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report. Street and Roadway Lighting report present highly exhibit on current market analysis scenario, upcoming as well as future opportunities, revenue growth, Street and Roadway Lighting market pricing and profitability.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

An exclusive Street and Roadway Lighting Market research report created through broad primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies, and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Street and Roadway Lighting Market by Type, By Application, By Region – North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Street and Roadway Lighting market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Market Analysis:

According to Verified Market Intelligence, The Global Street and Roadway Lighting Market was valued at USD 8.23 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 12.99 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2018 to 2025.

Street and Roadway Lighting are important in order to provide an energy efficient lighting system that meets the standard design criteria for roadway lighting. It delivers adequate and uniform lighting on the roads for the safety of both pedestrians and drivers. Quality of street and roadway lighting is essential for defining the urban character and supporting nightlife activities. Different types of street lighting are used such as fluorescent light, mercury vapor light, induction light, metal halide light, light-emitting diode (LED) and many more. Increase in investment on design and applications of street lights have been contributing to the growth of street and roadway lighting market.

A requirement of improving visibility and safety of the driver, pedestrians, and riders, expansion of Smart Cities, increasing demand for energy-efficient lighting systems and growing demand for intelligent solutions in street lighting systems have been driving the global street and roadway lighting market. On the other hand, Lacking Awareness regarding the Payback Period and High Cost of Installation of Smart Lighting might hinder the overall market at a global level.

The “Global Street and Roadway Lighting Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Bridgelux, Cree, GE Lighting, Acuity Brands, Inc., Digital Lumens, Inc., Encelium Technologies, Inc., Honeywell International, Legrand S.A., Lutron Electronics, Co., Osram Licht AG, Royal Philips Electronics N.V… Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight into the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis.

