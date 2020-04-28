Explore the Growth Potential of Air Core Drilling Market in coming years | Top Key players: Schlumberger, Halliburton, Baker Hughes, a GE company, Weatherford, Atlas Copco, Archer – the well company

The global air core drilling market is poised to grow at a robust pace during the forecast period (2016 – 2022) on account of increasing requirement for effective techniques for extraction in applications such as mines and oil and gas wells. Additionally, factors such as increasing energy demands, rising investments in exploration and production (E&P) activities and advancement in air core drilling technology are further expected to drive the market for air core drilling, globally.

Air core drilling is suitable for soft rock and soil formations that do not require heavy machineries to drill to the desired depth. This technology is used by mining companies as it provides instant switch between complementary drill bits, continuous sample returns and reduced times in moving between boreholes, which maintain the ore grade of the mineral samples. This process is more accurate than other conventional techniques, is preferred for providing drilled-cuttings faster and incurs minimal sample damages. However, these technologies are limited to mature geographic areas devoid of water and hydrogen sulfide zones.

In terms of application, the dust application creates the maximum demand in the global air core drilling market. This technology is used to reduce hydrostatic pressure in the wellbore and is widely used in mature sedimentary basins that have consolidated hard rock formations. Additionally, nitrogen membrane method is expected to exhibit the fastest growth, during the forecast period, driven by reduced operating costs, minimal chances of down hole fire and reduced transportation problems when compared to other cryogenic nitrogen drilling.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth rate in the global air core drilling market, in terms of value, during the forecast period, followed by Middle East and Africa. Upcoming E&P projects coupled with large unexplored hydrocarbon reserves, particularly in South-East Asia, are expected to propel the demand for air core drilling in the Asia-Pacific region, during the forecast period. On the other hand, large sand hydrocarbon reserves, especially in Nigeria and Egypt, are forecasted to foster the growth of air core drilling market in Middle East and Africa, during the forecast period.

