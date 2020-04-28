Fat Replacers Market Outlook, Research, Trends and Forecasts up to 2026

Verified Market Research

What is Fat Replacers?

Fat replacers, also known as food substitutes, are the food products that is used to replace the fat in the food. It has same taste, texture, functions, stability, chemical and low calories per gram as compared to fat. Main purpose of fat replacers is to reduce the fat content and calorie content in the food items. It is classified into following: protein-based, carbohydrate based and fat based. It has wide range of applications in food and beverages industries.

Global Fat Replacers Market Outlook

Growing occurrences of obesity-related illnesses and growing health awareness among the masses followed by increase in demand for convenience foods have been driving the global fat replacers market. While stringent regulations regarding manufacturing practices and unpopular flavors of fat replacer acts a potential restraints for the overall market at a global level.

Global Fat Replacers Market Competitive Landscape

The “Global Fat Replacers Market” study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as DuPont, ADM, Ingredion, Ashland Global Holdings, FMC Corporation, Cargill, Koninklijke DSM, Kerry Group, Agritech Worldwide, DKS Co, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ulrick & Short and CP Kelco. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis.

Global Fat Replacers Market Segmentation, by Form

Liquid

Powder

Global Fat Replacers Market Segmentation, by Source

Animal

Plant

Global Fat Replacers Market Segmentation, by Application

Dairy & frozen desserts

Bakery products

Beverages

Processed meat

Sauces, Dressings, and Spreads

Others

Global Fat Replacers Market Segmentation, by Product Type

Protein-based

Carbohydrate-based

Lipid-based

Others

Global Fat Replacers Market Geographic Scope

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil

Rest of the World

