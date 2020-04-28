Functional Flour Market Volume Analysis, Segments, Value Share and Key Trends 2017 – 2027

Functional flours are grain and non-grain flours modified to enhance the values of their individual components for different applications, through breeding, blending and/or further processing.Apart from providing the structure and texture to food products functional flours claim to improve health and provide higher health benefits than that of regular flours. Functional flours also include flours fortified with vitamins, minerals, herbs, and even with other nutritional components and nutraceuticals. Globally growing food industry with frequent introduction of innovative and nutritional value products, is the major factors driving market growth of the products like functional flours, as used as raw materials in various food products.

Functional Flour Market Segmentation: Functional flour market is segmented on the basis of by source, by type, by applications in different products. On the basis of source, functional flour market is segmented as cereals and legumes. The cereals segment includes flours of rice, barley, wheat, maize, corn, millet, sorghum, triticale etc. Cereals flours are quite popular and traditionally being used. Flour prepared from different kind of beans, nuts, peas and lentils such as soybean, carob, clover, mesquite etc falls under legume segment. Understanding nutritional value of legumes are always been preferred in diet, hence market demand for legume functional flours is expected to be higher in near future.

Functional flour market is further segmented on the basis of types such as, fortified flours, gluten -free flours, specialty flours and other flours. Fortified flours are fortified with specific vitamins and nutritional elements, and demanded in deficiency treatment nutritional deficiency. Consumer preferences for gluten free products is expected to fuel market demand for gluten-free flours. Specialty flours are prepared by mixing of four to five different seeds as per requirement, flours from organic seeds are also fall into specialty segment. Functional flour market is later segmented on the basis of applications as bakery, soups and sauces, ready to eat products and others.

Market Regional Outlook: On the basis of region functional flour market is segmented as Latin America, North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Middle East and Africa, and Japan. Owing to the flourishing processed food market of the region, North America market constitutes major market for functional flours and expected to show significant growth in near future. Europe market is another largest market followed by Japan. Rapidly growing popularity of ready to eat convenience food, coupled with the growing awareness of health benefits in the developing regions like Asia-Pacific has seen a spike in demand from countries like India and China.

Market Drivers and Trends: Increasing number of health conscious consumers demanding for specialty, gluten free and fortified trends are fueling growth of function flour market. Customers suffering from celiac disease, gluten intolerance, and wheat allergies, and other disease, are preferring specialty flour consumption, this is in turn driving market growth of functional flours.As functional flours possess wide applications into bakery products, the rapid growth of bakery industry is another major factor driving market growth globally. Food products made using functional flour is low fat, contains more protein and fiber, and better nutritional advantages than that of commonly used wheat flour. Understanding the health benefits offered by different functional flours, various governments are promoting the functional flours, and assisting the manufacturers and suppliers.

Stringent government regulations and labeling rules, namely for gluten-free, and health claims are the major restraints for functional flour market. The high cost of raw material, such as products derived from specialty source crops not native to the region, acts as a hindrance to the market.

Functional Flour Market Key Players: The functional flour market key players include Cargill, General Mills, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Associated British Foods, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Sunopta Inc., Maticnjak, Shipton Mill, Bos’s Red mill, Limagrain, Gisto’s Vita Grain. Consumer demand and availability of variety of crops for functional flour are encouraging manufacturers to focus on marketing the novel taste and property of such flours.

