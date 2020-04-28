Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Ceramic Tile and Its Printing Market By Type – Porcelain Tile, Porcelain Stoneware Tiles, Fine Stoneware Tiles and Stoneware Tiles” to its huge collection of research reports.



Ceramic tiles are ceramic products manufactured from a mixture of clays and inorganic non-metallic materials, for all requirements in architecture, interior design and building construction.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Ceramic Tile and its Printing in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The technical barriers of ceramic tiles are relatively low, resulting in low level concentration degree. The manufacturing bases scatter around the world, mainly concentrating in India, China, Indonesia, Spain, and Italy. The key companies in ceramic tiles market include SCG, Mohawk, Lamosa, RAK Ceramics, Rovese, Kajaria, Concorde, Interceramic, Pamesa, Guangdong Dongpeng, Marco Polo, Jinduo, Nabel, Newpearl, and Xinzhongyuan.

We tend to believe this industry is an emerging industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. For product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future as competition intensifies. Besides, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing gradually. Also, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The worldwide market for Ceramic Tile and its Printing is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.9% over the next five years, will reach 111300 million US$ in 2023, from 83500 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

SCG

Mohawk

Lamosa

RAK Ceramics

Rovese

Kajaria

Concorde

Interceramic

Pamesa

Casalgrande Padana

Iris Ceramica

Florim

Portobello

Cooperativa Ceramica dImola

Panaria

Keraben

Guangdong Dongpeng

Marco Polo

Jinduo

Nabel

Newpearl

Xinzhongyuan

Sanfi

Guangdong BODE

Tidiy

Guangdong Jiajun

Eagle

Monalisa

Guangdong Winto

Champion

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Porcelain tile

Porcelain stoneware tiles

Fine stoneware tiles

Stoneware tiles

Earthenware tiles

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Household Usage

Commercial Usage

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Ceramic Tile and its Printing market.

Chapter 1, to describe Ceramic Tile and its Printing Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Ceramic Tile and its Printing, with sales, revenue, and price of Ceramic Tile and its Printing, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Ceramic Tile and its Printing, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Ceramic Tile and its Printing market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Ceramic Tile and its Printing sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source