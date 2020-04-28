Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD) Market Anticipated To Reach At A CAGR Of 4.1% Between The Period 2017 – 2023” to its huge collection of research reports.

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a type of obstructive lung disease characterized by long-term breathing problems and poor airflow. The main symptoms include shortness of breath and cough with sputum production.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The worldwide market for Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years, will reach 14400 million US$ in 2023, from 11300 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Abbott

AstraZeneca

GSK

Roche

Novartis

Merck

Pfizer

Dr. Reddys

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Inhaled Steroids

Combination Inhalers

Oral Steroids

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospital

Clinic

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD) market.

Chapter 1, to describe Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD), with sales, revenue, and price of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD), in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD), for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source