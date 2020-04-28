Global Digital Agriculture Market 2019 By Key Players : BASF, Dow, Bayer, Monsanto, DuPont, Syngenta, KWS AG

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Digital Agriculture Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

In the past few years, the global market for Digital Agriculture has witness a number of changes. This study is an attempt to understand the impact of these changes on the Digital Agriculture market across the world.

This research report on the global Digital Agriculture market deals with the historical data as well as current statistics of this market and projects the future growth based on the complete overview of the overall performance of this market during the period from 2018 to 2025. The report focuses on analyzing this market on the basis of various market verticals and presents a clear picture of it.

The research report also evaluates the global market for Digital Agriculture by performing an analysis of the existing industry chain, prevalent regulations and policies, and the government initiatives to encourage the demand of Digital Agriculture. Apart from this, a detailed overview of the products produced in this market, their manufacturing chain, and price structure has also been presented in this report.

Digital Agriculture (sometimes written eagriculture or referred to as ICT in agriculture) is a relatively recent term in the field of agriculture and rural development practices. Consistency in the use of this term began to materialize with the dissemination of results from a global survey carried out by the United Nations (UN).

In 2018, the global Digital Agriculture market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Digital Agriculture status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Digital Agriculture development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

BASF

Dow

Bayer

Monsanto

DuPont

Syngenta

KWS AG

Delta & Pine Land

Simplot

Barenbrug Group

Sunkist Growers, Incorporated

Cargill

Yara International

Netafim

Seminis

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Farming Equipment

Management Software

Other Service

Market segment by Application, split into

Greenhouse

Farm

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Digital Agriculture capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Digital Agriculture manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Digital Agriculture are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Digital Agriculture Manufacturers

Digital Agriculture Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

Digital Agriculture Subcomponent Manufacturers

Industry Association

Downstream Vendors

