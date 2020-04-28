Global DNA/RNA Extraction Equipment Sales Market Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues by 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global DNA/RNA Extraction Equipment Sales Market Report 2018” to its huge collection of research reports. An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.

This report studies the DNA/RNA Extraction Equipment market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and major regions, and splits the DNA/RNA Extraction Equipment market by product type and applications/end industries.

In the last several years, global market of DNA/RNA Extraction Equipment developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 8.84% during 2013 to 2017. In 2017, global revenue of DNA/RNA Extraction Equipment is nearly 459 M USD; the actual sales are about 18.6 K Unit.

The major players in global DNA/RNA Extraction Equipment market include

Roche Life Science

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Qiagen

PerkinElmer

LGC

Promega

Kurabo Biomedical

Analytik Jena

AutoGen

Hain Lifescience

ELITech

Biosan

Bioneer

Genolution

GeneReach

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of DNA/RNA Extraction Equipment in these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

India

South America

Rest of World

On the basis of product, the DNA/RNA Extraction Equipment market is primarily split into

Low Throughput

Med Throughput

High Throughput

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

