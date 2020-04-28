Global Finance Lease Market Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Geographic Segmentation & Competitive Landscape Report to 2024

Global Finance Lease Market

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Finance Lease market by product type, application, key companies and key regions. According to this study, over the next five years the Finance Lease market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019.

A financial lease is a method used by a business for acquisition of equipment with payment structured over time. To give proper definition, it can be expressed as an agreement wherein the lessor receives lease payments for the covering of ownership costs. Moreover, the lessor holds the responsibility of maintenance, taxes, and insurance.

A financial lease is similar to an out-and-out purchase transaction which has been financed through a term loan, in that the payments are made on a monthly basis. However, unlike an out-and-out purchase transaction in that the lessee doesn’t present the obligated balance as debt, shows payments as expensed, and retains the equipment title. During the lease period, the finance company is considered as the legal owner of the asset.

For the sixth consecutive year since the global economic crisis, the leasing industry has enjoyed growth in new business volumes, and the outlook is cautiously optimistic.

This study considers the Finance Lease value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Banks

Financing Institutions

Segmentation by application:

TMT (Technology, Media and Telecom)

Automotive

Construction machinery

Medical devices

ECI (Energy, Chemicals and Infrastructure)

Aviation

Shipping

Manufacturing industries

Other

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

HSBC Bank

Sumitomo Mitsui Finance and Leasing

BNP Paribas Leasing Solutions

Wells Fargo Equipment Finance

Banc of America Leasing & Capital, LLC

JP Morgan Chase

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Finance Lease market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Finance Lease market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Finance Lease players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Finance Lease with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Finance Lease submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Some of the Points from TOC is:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Finance Lease Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Finance Lease Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Finance Lease Segment by Type

2.2.1 Clinical Software

2.2.2 Non-Clinical Solutions

2.3 Finance Lease Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Finance Lease Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Finance Lease Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Finance Lease Segment by Application

Chapter Three: Global Finance Lease by Players

3.1 Global Finance Lease Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Finance Lease Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Finance Lease Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Finance Lease Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

Chapter Four: Finance Lease by Regions

4.1 Finance Lease Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Finance Lease Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Finance Lease Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Finance Lease Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Finance Lease Market Size Growth

Chapter Five: Americas

5.1 Americas Finance Lease Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Finance Lease Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Finance Lease Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

….Continued

