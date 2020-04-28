Global Flexitanks Market 2018: BLT Flexitank Industrial Co. Ltd., Braid Logistics UK Ltd., Bulk Liquid Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Buscherhoff Spezialverpackung GmbH & Co. KG

The goal of the Flexitanks Market report is to identify market opportunities and to provide in-depth analysis of the factors that fuel and restrict market growth. The report also outlines other important market factors such as size, share, challenges, and threat for the forecasted timeframe of 2018-2025. Further, the report also shares information on recent competitive development taken place in the industry such as agreements, expansions, acquisitions, and new product launches.

The global flexitanks market research report provides detailed information about the industry based on the volume (Units) and revenue (USD MN) for the forecast period. The research study is a descriptive analysis of this market emphasizing the market drivers and restraints that govern the overall market growth. The trends and future prospects for the market are also included in the report which gives an intellectual understanding of the flexitanks industry.

The major market drivers are increasing commodity trade and cost-effectiveness of flexitanks. The market growth might be restricted due to risks associated with flexitanks under the study period.

The report offers a value chain analysis that gives a comprehensive outlook of the flexitanks market. The attractiveness analysis of this market has also been included so as to evaluate the segments that are anticipated to be profitable during the forecast period. The flexitanks market has been segmented based on applications such as foodstuffs, wine & spirits, chemicals, oils, industrial products and pharmaceutical goods. The report provides forecast and estimates for each application in terms of market size during the study period. Each application has been further analyzed based on regional and country levels.

The report also studies the competitive landscape of the global market with company profiles of players such as BLT Flexitank Industrial Co. Ltd., Braid Logistics UK Ltd., Bulk Liquid Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Buscherhoff Spezialverpackung GmbH & Co. KG, Environmental Packaging Technologies, Inc., Full-Pak, K Tank Supply Ltd., Mak & Williams Flexitank Supply Ltd., MY FlexiTank, KriCon Group BV, Qingdao LAF Packaging Co. Ltd., SIA Flexitanks Ltd., Yunjet Plastics Packaging Co. Ltd., Trans Ocean Bulk Logistics Ltd. and Trust Flexitanks . Geographically, the flexitanks market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The study details country-level aspects based on each segment and gives estimates in terms of market size.

