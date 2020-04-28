Global Floating Production Systems Market Revenue, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Trends 2019 – 2025

The global Floating Production Systems market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

From a global perspective, this report represents overall Floating Production Systems market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered : Shell, Petrobras, Chevron, BP, BW Offshore, Golar LNG, Petronas, SBM Offshore, TOTAL, MODEC

Segment by Regions : North America, Europe, China, Japan

Segment by Type : FPSO (Floating Production Storage and Offloading), TLP (Tension Leg Platforms), SPAR, Barge, Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Floating Production Systems Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Floating Production Systems

1.2 Floating Production Systems Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Floating Production Systems Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 FPSO (Floating Production Storage and Offloading)

1.2.3 TLP (Tension Leg Platforms)

1.2.4 SPAR

1.2.5 Barge

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Floating Production Systems Segment by Application

1.3.1 Floating Production Systems Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Shallow water

1.3.3 Deepwater

1.3.4 Ultra-deepwater

1.3 Global Floating Production Systems Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Floating Production Systems Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Floating Production Systems Market Size

1.4.1 Global Floating Production Systems Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Floating Production Systems Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Floating Production Systems Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Floating Production Systems Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Floating Production Systems Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Floating Production Systems Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Floating Production Systems Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Floating Production Systems Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Floating Production Systems Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Floating Production Systems Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

….

