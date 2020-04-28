Global Glass Screen Protector Market 2019 growing at a CAGR of xx% By End Of 2024

ARCognizance.com shared report “Glass Screen Protector Market” which covers data and information on capacity and production overview, production, market share analysis, sales overview, supply, sales, and shortage, import, export and consumption as well as cost, price, revenue and gross margin of Glass Screen Protector Market. This report will help the viewer in Better Decision Making.

Tempered glass screen protector is used to protect the screen of cell phones from scratches, dust and harmful elements in the environment. Special branded cell phones have their own specific glass protectors, for example Samsung has many types of tempered glass protectors for their various brands of smartphones. They have transparent surface, show original color, are dust proof, and are bubble free and very easy to remove. They are also durable and scratch resistant. Cell phones and tablets have tempered glass screen protector that has dust repelling and scratch resistant features. The screen is also anti finger print and highly protective glossy coating.

ZAGG, Belkin and Jcpal captured the top three revenue share spots in the Glass Screen Protector market in 2015. ZAGG dominated with 24.92 percent revenue share, followed by Belkin with 11.90 percent revenue share and Jcpal with 9.47 percent revenue share.

In the next five years, the global consumption of Glass Screen Protector will show upward tendency further, consumption is expected in 2020 will be 883.11 (Million Pcs). The average operating rate will remain at 81% to 94%.

The prices of Glass Screen Protector will continue to decline. Glass Screen Protector’s business competition and the gradually falling prices of Glass Screen Protector raw components prompted the Glass Screen Protector prices to continue to decline.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global recovery trend, investors are still optimistic about this area, in future still more new investment will enter into the field. Technology and cost are two major problems.

Although sales of Glass Screen Protector brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk the enter this market.

The worldwide market for Glass Screen Protector is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.6% over the next five years, will reach 1120 million US$ in 2024, from 610 million US$ in 2019, .

RunGiant

SZGXS

ZAGG

XUENAIR

Belkin

JUZHE

Elephant Electronic

CJY Tech

Kindwei

Ehang Electronic

L & I

Zupool

YDFH

Jcpal

Yoobao

Momax

Tech Armor

Enicetytech

BENKS

Body Guardz

Amplim

intelliARMOR

iCarez

Mcdodo

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

0.15 mm

0.2 mm

0.33 mm

0.4 mm

Other

Smartphone

Tablet

Others

Chapter 1, to describe Glass Screen Protector product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Glass Screen Protector, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Glass Screen Protector in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Glass Screen Protector competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Glass Screen Protector breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Glass Screen Protector market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Glass Screen Protector sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

