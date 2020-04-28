Global Guarana Market Value to Increase from US$ 3.4 Bn in 2015 to US$ 7.4 Bn by 2026

Future Market Insights delivers key insights on the Guarana market in its upcoming outlook titled “Guarana Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016 – 2026”. In terms of value, the global Guarana market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period (2016–2026). This is attributed to various factors, regarding which Future Market Insights offers vital insights in detail. Guarana being the best alternative to caffeine is expected to create massive demand over the forecast period due to its health benefits over caffeine and is expected to escalate the demand for the energy drinks application segment in the global Guarana market.

The lifestyle of the global urban population is fast-paced as compared to that of the rural population. The urban population is more health conscious, which is a major factor causing a shift in preference towards natural ingredient-based energy drinks and fruit juices. Increasing health concerns among consumers and shifting preference towards more healthy dietary supplements are factors expected to significantly increase demand for Guarana in the near future. In Brazil, expansion of the organized retail has led to widespread supply of Guarana, through extensive distribution network.

These factors are expected to bolster the growth of Guarana market in the near future. The global Guarana market is expected to register a significant value over the forecast period owing to increasing per capita energy drinks consumption in the country. The health and wellness trend is also expected to support the global Guarana market and stimulate companies to innovate across the supply chain in order to enhance the nutritional profile of Guarana.

Ask The [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-the-analyst/rep-gb-2353

Major factors restraining the growth of the global Guarana market include a high volume use of Guarana in beverages, which leaves other industries such as dietary supplements, confectioneries and cosmetics with moderate volumes of Guarana.

Segmentation analysis Quick absorption effect of Guarana liquid form as compared to powder form is likely to increase the share of liquid product form in the global Guarana market

Powder product form segment is estimated to account for 6% value share by 2016 end

Increasing demand for sweetened and carbonated soft drinks such as cold drinks and other sports drinks for energy enhancement by athletes and sports persons is expected to fuel the growth of the energy drinks segment over the forecast period

The Confectionery products segment is estimated to account for 12.8% value share by 2016 end. Emphasis on health consciousness by consumers has raised the demand for healthier confectionery products, which in turn is expected to boost the growth of this segment over the forecast period

Regional analysis

On the basis of region, the global Guarana market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. The Latin America Guarana market is projected to grow with the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to a growing production of Guarana in Brazil. North America is anticipated to witness the highest share in the global Guarana market owing to increase in per capita consumption coupled with growing awareness related to the benefits of Guarana.

Vendor insights The global Guarana market report analyses business performance of top market players. Long-term strategies and other key developments of some of the leading market players operating in the global Guarana market are also analysed. Key players profiled in the global Guarana market report include Vitaspice, Prover Brasil, Herboflora, Duas Rodas Industrial, Ambev, AR De Sousa Ribeiro, Iris Trade Inc. Some of the local players profiled in the report include The Green Labs LLC, Natural Amazon Herbs Producao De Extratos Ltda, and Nutra Green Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Request Report [email protected] https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2353