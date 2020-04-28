Global Hardening Machines Market Trends, Opportunities, Growth, Revenue, Industry Overview, Key Players, Regions, Application by 2019-2024

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Hardening Machines Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

The Hardening Machines are device used for hardening that is a type of surface hardening in which a metal part is induction-heated and then quenched. The quenched metal undergoes a martensitic transformation, increasing the hardness and brittleness of the part. Hardening is used to selectively harden areas of a part or assembly without affecting the properties of the part as a whole.

Scope of the Report:

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Hardening Machines and related service in the regions of Asia Pacific and other developing countries that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Hardening Machines. Increasing of automotive fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on general industry, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Hardening Machines will drive growth in global markets.

Globally, the Hardening Machines industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Hardening Machines is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like EMA Indutec, Denki Kogyo, EFD Induction, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Hardening Machines and related services. At the same time, Asia-Pacific, occupied 45% revenue market share in 2017 is remarkable in the global Hardening Machines industry because of their lower cost of raw material and labor.

The worldwide market for Hardening Machines is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.1% over the next five years, will reach 190 million US$ in 2024, from 140 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Hardening Machines in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

EMA Indutec

Denki Kogyo

EFD Induction

Fuji Electronic

SMS Elotherm

EMAG Machine Tools

Dai-ich High Frequency

Maschinenfabrik ALFING Kessler GmbH

Nabertherm

Heess

Shanghai Heatking Induction

AAGES SA

Chengdu Duolin Electric

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Horizontal Hardening Machines

Vertical Hardening Machines

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive

Construction, Agriculture

Machine Tool

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Hardening Machines product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Hardening Machines, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Hardening Machines in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Hardening Machines competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Hardening Machines breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Hardening Machines market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Hardening Machines sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Hardening Machines Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

Chapter Four: Global Hardening Machines Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Hardening Machines by Country

Chapter Six: Europe Hardening Machines by Country

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Hardening Machines by Country

Chapter Eight: South America Hardening Machines by Country

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Hardening Machines by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Hardening Machines Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Hardening Machines Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Hardening Machines Market Forecast (2019-2024)

