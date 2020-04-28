Global Herbal Medicine Market 2018-2023: ZeinPharma Germany GmbH, Dasherb Corp, Bayer AG, Arkopharma and Others

Global Herbal Medicine Market research report 2018 and forecast to 2023 providing a complete analysis of the market size, share, growth, trend, demand, outlook, classification revenue details, competitive scenario, industry analysis, markets forecast, CAGR, product and application.

The new research from Ameco Research on Global Herbal Medicine Market Growth Report for 2023 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases.

Global Herbal Medicine Market Information by Product Type (Herbal Pharmaceutical, Herbal Dietary Supplements, Herbal Functional Foods & Others), Type of Medicinal Plants (Aconitum ferox, Allium sativum, Andrographis paniculata, Commiphora weightii & Crocus sativus), By Form (Capsules & Tablets, Powder, Syrups and Extracts), By Source (Leaves, Roots & Barks, Whole Plant & Fruit), By Indication (Cardiovascular Disorders, Respiratory Disorders, Digestive Disorders and Hypnotics & Sedatives), By Distribution Channel (Hospital & Retail Pharmacies and E-Commerce), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, The Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America) – Forecast to 2023.

Market analysis

The growing usage of the herbal products is one of the major factors influencing the growth of the global herbal medicine market. Herbal products are highly used by the consumers owing to its health benefits. Also, herbal products include the natural ingredients which are highly preferred by the health conscious consumers. The global herbal medicine market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.88% during the forecast period (2018-2023).

Market segmentation

The global herbal medicine market based on its products, the global market has been classified into Herbal Pharmaceutical, Herbal Functional Foods, Herbal Dietary Supplements, Others. On the basis of its medicinal plants, the market is classified on the basis of Aconitum ferox (Ranunculaceae), Andrographis paniculata (Acanthaceae), Allium sativum (Liliaceae), Crocus sativus (Iridaceae), Commiphora weightii (Burseraceae). Based on its form, the market is segmented into powder, capsules and tablets, extracts and syrups. On the basis of its source, the market is classified into roots and barks, leaves, fruit and whole plant. Based on its indication, the market is bifurcated into Cardiovascular Disorders, Digestive Disorders, Respiratory Disorders, Hypnotics & Sedatives. On the basis of its distribution channel, the market is segmented as e-commerce and hospitals and retail pharmacies.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global herbal medicine market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

ZeinPharma Germany GmbH, Dasherb Corp, Bayer AG, Arkopharma, Hishimo Pharmaceuticals,BEOVITA, Schaper & Brummer, Blackmores, Dr. Willmar Schwabe India Pvt. Ltd., among others are some of the major players in the global herbal medicine market.

