Global Insulated Sandwich Panels Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The Global Insulated Sandwich Panels market is valued at 7760 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 11000 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Insulated Sandwich Panels volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Insulated Sandwich Panels market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Kingspan

Metecno

Isopan

NCI Building Systems

TATA Steel

ArcelorMittal

Romakowski

Lattonedil

RigiSystems

Silex

Isomec

GCS

Zhongjie

AlShahin

Nucor Building Systems

Tonmat

Marcegaglia

Italpannelli

Alubel

Jingxue

Ruukki

Balex

Hoesch

Dana Group

Multicolor

Zamil Vietnam

BCOMS

Pioneer India

Panelco

Paroc Group

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

EPS Sandwich Panels

PU Sandwich Panels

Glass Wool Sandwich Panels

PF Sandwich Panels

Other

Segment by Application

Building Wall

Building Roof

Cold Storage

Other

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Insulated Sandwich Panels Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Insulated Sandwich Panels

1.2 Insulated Sandwich Panels Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Insulated Sandwich Panels Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 EPS Sandwich Panels

1.2.3 PU Sandwich Panels

1.2.4 Glass Wool Sandwich Panels

1.2.5 PF Sandwich Panels

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Insulated Sandwich Panels Segment by Application

1.3.1 Insulated Sandwich Panels Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Building Wall

1.3.3 Building Roof

1.3.4 Cold Storage

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Global Insulated Sandwich Panels Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Insulated Sandwich Panels Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Insulated Sandwich Panels Market Size

1.5.1 Global Insulated Sandwich Panels Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Insulated Sandwich Panels Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Insulated Sandwich Panels Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Insulated Sandwich Panels Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Insulated Sandwich Panels Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Insulated Sandwich Panels Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Insulated Sandwich Panels Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Insulated Sandwich Panels Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Insulated Sandwich Panels Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Insulated Sandwich Panels Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Insulated Sandwich Panels Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Insulated Sandwich Panels Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Insulated Sandwich Panels Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Insulated Sandwich Panels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Insulated Sandwich Panels Production

3.4.1 North America Insulated Sandwich Panels Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Insulated Sandwich Panels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Insulated Sandwich Panels Production

3.5.1 Europe Insulated Sandwich Panels Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Insulated Sandwich Panels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Insulated Sandwich Panels Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Insulated Sandwich Panels Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Insulated Sandwich Panels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Insulated Sandwich Panels Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Insulated Sandwich Panels Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Insulated Sandwich Panels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Insulated Sandwich Panels Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Insulated Sandwich Panels Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Insulated Sandwich Panels Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Insulated Sandwich Panels Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Insulated Sandwich Panels Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Insulated Sandwich Panels Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Insulated Sandwich Panels Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Insulated Sandwich Panels Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Insulated Sandwich Panels Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Insulated Sandwich Panels Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Insulated Sandwich Panels Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Insulated Sandwich Panels Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Insulated Sandwich Panels Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Insulated Sandwich Panels Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Insulated Sandwich Panels Business

7.1 Kingspan

7.1.1 Kingspan Insulated Sandwich Panels Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Insulated Sandwich Panels Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Kingspan Insulated Sandwich Panels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Metecno

7.2.1 Metecno Insulated Sandwich Panels Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Insulated Sandwich Panels Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Metecno Insulated Sandwich Panels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Isopan

7.3.1 Isopan Insulated Sandwich Panels Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Insulated Sandwich Panels Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Isopan Insulated Sandwich Panels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 NCI Building Systems

7.4.1 NCI Building Systems Insulated Sandwich Panels Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Insulated Sandwich Panels Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 NCI Building Systems Insulated Sandwich Panels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 TATA Steel

7.5.1 TATA Steel Insulated Sandwich Panels Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Insulated Sandwich Panels Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 TATA Steel Insulated Sandwich Panels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 ArcelorMittal

7.6.1 ArcelorMittal Insulated Sandwich Panels Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Insulated Sandwich Panels Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 ArcelorMittal Insulated Sandwich Panels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Romakowski

7.7.1 Romakowski Insulated Sandwich Panels Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Insulated Sandwich Panels Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Romakowski Insulated Sandwich Panels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Lattonedil

7.8.1 Lattonedil Insulated Sandwich Panels Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Insulated Sandwich Panels Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Lattonedil Insulated Sandwich Panels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 RigiSystems

7.9.1 RigiSystems Insulated Sandwich Panels Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Insulated Sandwich Panels Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 RigiSystems Insulated Sandwich Panels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Silex

7.10.1 Silex Insulated Sandwich Panels Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Insulated Sandwich Panels Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Silex Insulated Sandwich Panels Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Isomec

7.12 GCS

7.13 Zhongjie

7.14 AlShahin

7.15 Nucor Building Systems

7.16 Tonmat

7.17 Marcegaglia

7.18 Italpannelli

7.19 Alubel

7.20 Jingxue

7.21 Ruukki

7.22 Balex

7.23 Hoesch

7.24 Dana Group

7.25 Multicolor

7.26 Zamil Vietnam

7.27 BCOMS

7.28 Pioneer India

7.29 Panelco

7.30 Paroc Group

8 Insulated Sandwich Panels Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Insulated Sandwich Panels Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Insulated Sandwich Panels

8.4 Insulated Sandwich Panels Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Insulated Sandwich Panels Distributors List

9.3 Insulated Sandwich Panels Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Insulated Sandwich Panels Market Forecast

11.1 Global Insulated Sandwich Panels Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Insulated Sandwich Panels Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Insulated Sandwich Panels Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Insulated Sandwich Panels Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Insulated Sandwich Panels Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Insulated Sandwich Panels Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Insulated Sandwich Panels Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Insulated Sandwich Panels Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Insulated Sandwich Panels Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Insulated Sandwich Panels Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Insulated Sandwich Panels Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Insulated Sandwich Panels Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Insulated Sandwich Panels Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Insulated Sandwich Panels Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Insulated Sandwich Panels Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Insulated Sandwich Panels Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

The report is readily available and can be dispatched within 4hr after payment confirmation.

