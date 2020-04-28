Global Internet of Things (IoT) Security Market – Advanced technologies, Forecast and Winning Imperatives, 2019 – 2024
IoT security is the area of endeavor concerned with safeguarding connected devices and networks in the Internet of things (IoT).
Scope of the Report:
United States has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Internet of Things (IoT) Security market, while the Europe is the second sales volume market for Internet of Things (IoT) Security in 2016.
In the industry, Cisco Systems profits most in 2016 and recent years, while Intel Corporation and IBM Corporation ranked 2 and 3.The market share of them is 9.30%, 5.86% and 4.96% in 2016.The gap of market share is keep on enlarged due to different strategy.
Although sales of Internet of Things (IoT) Security brought a lot of opportunities, for the new entrants with only advantage in capital but without sufficient support in technology and downstream channels, the research group did not recommend taking risk to enter this market.
The global Internet of Things (IoT) Security market is valued at 6630 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 35900 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 32.5% between 2019 and 2024.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Internet of Things (IoT) Security.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the Internet of Things (IoT) Security market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Internet of Things (IoT) Security market by product type and applications/end industries.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
Cisco Systems
Intel Corporation
IBM Corporation
Symantec Corporation
Trend Micro
Digicert
Infineon Technologies
ARM Holdings
Gemalto NV
Kaspersky Lab
CheckPoint Software Technologies
Sophos Plc
Advantech
Verizon Enterprise Solutions
Trustwave
INSIDE Secure SA
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Network Security
Endpoint Security
Application Security
Cloud Security
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Building and Home Automation
Supply Chain Management
Patient Information Management
Energy and Utilities Management
Customer Information Security
Other
