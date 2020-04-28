Global Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities, Industry Overview, Statistics, Size, Share 2019-2024

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Laser Coding and Marking Equipment Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Laser Coding and marking equipment are machines that print production date, barcode, trade mark and other product information on product surfaces and packages. Laser Coding and marking equipment are widely used in industrial fields such as Packaging, Electronics & Microelectronics, Medical and further constructions.

Scope of the Report:

Europe has the largest global export quantity and manufacturers in Laser Coding and Marking Equipment market, while the North America is the second sales volume market for Laser Coding and Marking Equipment in 2017.

The worldwide market for Laser Coding and Marking Equipment is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 8.1% over the next five years, will reach 2880 million US$ in 2024, from 1810 million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Laser Coding and Marking Equipment in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Han’s Laser

Trumpf

Telesis

Danaher

Brother

Hitachi

Dover

Macsa

SATO

Gravotech

Trotec

Rofin

TYKMA Electrox

REA JET

ITW

SUNINE

KGK

Matthews

Control print

KBA-Metronic

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Fiber Laser

CO2 Laser

UV Laser

Others (YAG Laser, etc.)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive

Aerospace

Machine Tool

Electronics & Microelectronics

Medical

Packaging

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Laser Coding and Marking Equipment product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Laser Coding and Marking Equipment, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Laser Coding and Marking Equipment in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Laser Coding and Marking Equipment competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Laser Coding and Marking Equipment breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Laser Coding and Marking Equipment market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Laser Coding and Marking Equipment sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

