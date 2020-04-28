Global Loyalty Management Market 2019 with Detailed Analysis of Size, Share, Services, Consumption, Trends, Outlook and Forecast to 2024

Global Loyalty Management Market Research Report provides information on Products, Services, Trends, Top Companies, Verticals, Countries, Material, Application, and Geography globally. This report will help the viewer in Better Decision Making, offers by arcognizance.com

Loyalty management deals with designing of rewards to consumers for past purchase as well as provides them incentives with an objective to make future purchase. Rewards program aims at providing strong value to the customers followed by improved customer penetration, cross selling and retention. A loyalty management system consists of operational parameters which include funding options, program design and transaction types among others. In addition, it also includes various value parameters such as redemption thresholds, redemption options and earn rates. Many organizations are focusing on spending on loyalty programs owing to their offerings. The offerings include expansion of coverage to daily consumer spending, innovative rewards leading to an increase in scope for consumer response and retention followed by collaboration opportunities for enhanced services .Loyalty management software tools basically aims at building successful loyalty program for business and individual customers. Key enterprises are focusing on implementing these tools with an objective to maintain high customer satisfaction, by providing specialized loyalty programs which includes special auctions, lotteries, coupons or benefits through one platform.

Scope of the Report:

Nowadays, there are three mainly types of Loyalty Management, including Customer Loyalty, Employee Retention and Channel Loyalty. And Customer Loyalty is the main type for Loyalty Management, and the Customer Loyalty reached a sales value of approximately 1330.99 M USD in 2017, with 66.76% of global sales volume.

The global Loyalty Management market is valued at 1990 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 5240 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 17.5% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Loyalty Management.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Loyalty Management market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Loyalty Management market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Alliance Data Systems Corporation

Oracle Corporation

IBM Corporation

Aimia Inc

SAP SE

Maritz Holdings Inc.

Fidelity Information Services

Bond Brand Loyalty

Brierley+Partners

ICF International

Kobie Marketing

Tibco Software

Comarch

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Customer Loyalty

Employee Retention

Channel Loyalty

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

BFSI

Travel & Hospitality

Consumer Goods & Retail

Other

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Loyalty Management Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Loyalty Management Market Competition, by Players

Chapter Four: Global Loyalty Management Market Size by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Loyalty Management Revenue by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Loyalty Management Revenue by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Loyalty Management Revenue by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Loyalty Management Revenue by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Revenue Loyalty Management by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Loyalty Management Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Loyalty Management Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Global Loyalty Management Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

