Global Marine Decking Market Research Report 2019: By Product, Application, Manufacturer, Sales and Segmentation

The Global Marine Decking market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Marine Decking volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Marine Decking market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

UPM-Kymmene Corporation

Weyerhaeuser Company

West Fraser Timber Co

Universal Forest Products

Metsa Group

Setra Group

James Latham

Cox Industries

Vetedy Group

Bedford Technology

Dock Edge

Dura Composites Marine

M.M. srl

Marina Dock Systems

MGA

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Pressure-Treated Wood

Cedar Wood

Redwood

Segment by Application

Building Material

Rails & Infrastructure

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Marine Decking Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Marine Decking

1.2 Marine Decking Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Marine Decking Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Pressure-Treated Wood

1.2.3 Cedar Wood

1.2.4 Redwood

1.3 Marine Decking Segment by Application

1.3.1 Marine Decking Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Building Material

1.3.3 Rails & Infrastructure

1.4 Global Marine Decking Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Marine Decking Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Marine Decking Market Size

1.5.1 Global Marine Decking Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Marine Decking Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Marine Decking Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Marine Decking Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Marine Decking Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Marine Decking Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Marine Decking Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Marine Decking Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Marine Decking Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Marine Decking Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Marine Decking Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Marine Decking Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Marine Decking Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Marine Decking Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Marine Decking Production

3.4.1 North America Marine Decking Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Marine Decking Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Marine Decking Production

3.5.1 Europe Marine Decking Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Marine Decking Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Marine Decking Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Marine Decking Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Marine Decking Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Marine Decking Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Marine Decking Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Marine Decking Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Marine Decking Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Marine Decking Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Marine Decking Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Marine Decking Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Marine Decking Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Marine Decking Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Marine Decking Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Marine Decking Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Marine Decking Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Marine Decking Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Marine Decking Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Marine Decking Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Marine Decking Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Marine Decking Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Marine Decking Business

7.1 UPM-Kymmene Corporation

7.1.1 UPM-Kymmene Corporation Marine Decking Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Marine Decking Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 UPM-Kymmene Corporation Marine Decking Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Weyerhaeuser Company

7.2.1 Weyerhaeuser Company Marine Decking Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Marine Decking Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Weyerhaeuser Company Marine Decking Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 West Fraser Timber Co

7.3.1 West Fraser Timber Co Marine Decking Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Marine Decking Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 West Fraser Timber Co Marine Decking Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Universal Forest Products

7.4.1 Universal Forest Products Marine Decking Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Marine Decking Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Universal Forest Products Marine Decking Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Metsa Group

7.5.1 Metsa Group Marine Decking Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Marine Decking Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Metsa Group Marine Decking Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Setra Group

7.6.1 Setra Group Marine Decking Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Marine Decking Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Setra Group Marine Decking Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 James Latham

7.7.1 James Latham Marine Decking Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Marine Decking Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 James Latham Marine Decking Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Cox Industries

7.8.1 Cox Industries Marine Decking Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Marine Decking Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Cox Industries Marine Decking Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Vetedy Group

7.9.1 Vetedy Group Marine Decking Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Marine Decking Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Vetedy Group Marine Decking Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Bedford Technology

7.10.1 Bedford Technology Marine Decking Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Marine Decking Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Bedford Technology Marine Decking Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Dock Edge

7.12 Dura Composites Marine

7.13 M.M. srl

7.14 Marina Dock Systems

7.15 MGA

8 Marine Decking Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Marine Decking Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Marine Decking

8.4 Marine Decking Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Marine Decking Distributors List

9.3 Marine Decking Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Marine Decking Market Forecast

11.1 Global Marine Decking Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Marine Decking Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Marine Decking Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Marine Decking Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Marine Decking Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Marine Decking Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Marine Decking Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Marine Decking Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Marine Decking Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Marine Decking Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Marine Decking Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Marine Decking Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Marine Decking Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Marine Decking Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Marine Decking Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Marine Decking Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

