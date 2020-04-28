Global Market for Super Absorbent Polymers Market to Record Heightened Sales During the Forecast Period

With widespread acceptance in personal care and hygiene sectors, super absorbent polymer (SAP) is being largely used in many other industries, including medical, healthcare, agriculture, and so on. First introduced in the 1970s, SAP rapidly gained popularity and has been capturing a rapidly expanding market on a global level. However, the global super absorbent polymer market is slated to witness sluggish growth over the next few years.

During a four-year forecast period 2016-2020, the global market for super absorbent polymer will expand at a CAGR of 3.9%, reaching a value of over US$ 9.0 Bn by the end of 2020. The global consumption of SAP may witness a slight increase from 4.4 Mn Tons estimated for 2016 to 2.9 Mn Tons by the end of 2020.

Market Dynamics

Predominantly used in the manufacturing of disposable diapers for babies, super absorbent polymer is widely used in feminine hygiene products and adult incontinence products. Rising birth rate and growing geriatric population will remain the key factors generating the major demand for super absorbent polymer over the next few years. SAP finds major applications in solidification of medical waste, which is anticipated to push the consumption a little further. In addition, artificial snow and absorbent pads are projected to sustain the demand. Super absorbent polymer is an important component of sand bags that are used in controlling flood situations. Sales of sand bags can spur the demand for super absorbent polymer on a large scale.

Growing applications of SAP as a water conservation tool in large scale farming and agriculture are expected to propel the demand within the next few years. In addition, rising popularity in landscaping of garden grass and golf courses is also expected to fuel demand. Emerging applications in arboriculture is also considered to be a promising booster to market growth. Biodegradable SAP is foreseen to present the biggest growth opportunities over the forecast period.

In developed regions, highly saturated personal care market can impede the demand for SAP. Moreover, uncertain availability and volatile prices of raw materials will also hold a negative impact on the overall market growth. Ever-evolving healthcare regulations are one of the most restraining factors associated with the global super absorbent polymer market.

Leading personal care product providers are increasingly planning expansion in developing regions of Asia Pacific. This is identified to be a promising factor boosting the market in Asian countries.

Segment Analysis

The global super absorbent polymer market is segmented by product type and application. On the basis of product type, the market is classified as Sodium Polyacrylate, Poly Acrylamide Co-polymer, and others, including Ethylene-maleic Anhydride Co-polymer and Polyvinyl Alcohol Co-polymer. Among these, Sodium Polyacrylate and Poly Acrylamide Co-polymer will continue to account for major revenue shares during the forecast period.

Based on application, the market is fragmented into four key segments viz. disposable diapers, adult incontinence products, feminine hygiene, and others. Disposable diapers segment is projected to dominate the market in terms of application, followed by adult incontinence products segment. Over 2016-2020, disposable diapers segment is expected to account for nearly 75% share of the market revenues, reaching a value worth US$ 6.77 Bn by 2020 end. Adult incontinence products segment, despite being a major market, will see stagnant growth over the forecast period. Feminine hygiene products segment is anticipated to witness stable growth, whereas ‘others’ segment is likely to expand at a relatively higher CAGR.

Regional Analysis

By geographical analysis, the global super absorbent polymer market is segmented into six key regions i.e. North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (excluding Japan) APEJ, Japan, and Middle East and Africa.

APEJ will continue to lead the market globally, led by China. The total market value share of APEJ is estimated at around 36% by the end of forecast period. While the U.S. remains the top producer of SAP, China will remain the largest SAP consumer owing to soaring demand for super absorbent polymer from a growing number of end-user industries. Europe is projected to maintain the second largest market for super absorbent polymer, reaching beyond US$ 2.5 Bn by 2020 end, in terms of revenues.

Key Players Analysis

Leading players in the global super absorbent polymers market include BASF SE, LG Chemicals Ltd., Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., Kao Corporation, Formosa Plastics Corporation, San-Dia Polymers, Evonik Industries AG, Yixing Danson Technology, Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co. Ltd., and Sanyo Chemicals Industries.