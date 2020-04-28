Global Micellar Casein Market Revenues to Surpass US$ 1 Billion By 2026 End

Technological advancements continue to extend the scope of application for phosphoproteins such as casein, especially for its miscellar form. Keeping up with the rising demand for high-protein products, micellar casein producers are expected to promote application of micellar casein in production of milk-based beverages, fresh dairy products, and supplements. A comprehensive research conducted by Future Market Insights for an assessment period of 2016-2026 has projected that the global market for micellar casein will surpass US$ 1 Bn in revenues by 2026. In addition to its use in the sports & bodybuilding industry, micellar casein is also expected to gain adoption in the production of fortified foods and infant nutrition, urging global food & beverage manufacturers to adopt membrane filtration methods for a cost-effective assimilation.

Future Market Insights’ report, titled “Micellar Casein Market: Global Industry Analysis & Opportunity Assessment, 2016-2026,” has forecasted that the global micellar casein market will expand at a healthy CAGR of 5.9% and attain market value worth US$ 1,023.6 million by the end of 2026. Key excerpts from the report include:

A promising trend – Increasing popularity of protein-rich bakery foods will endorse the inclusion of micellar casein in protein solutions, which are further used for production of confectionary products such as high-protein puddings.

A untapped prospect – For producers and suppliers of micellar casein, recent scientific research, that renders the hydrophobic nature and lesser water solubility & molecular weight of casein micelles useful for being a potential drug candidate in development of HIV/AIDS medications, will lead to emergence of an opportune channel for application.

A potential threat – Considering micellar casein as a protein candidate, multiple plant-based as well as animal-based ingredients are likely to replace it as milk protein concentrates or isolates used by food & beverage manufactures.

Micellar casein concentrate, as a product-type, will garner more than US$ 700 million revenues by the end of 2026, while the global market value of micellar casein isolates will endure a modest CAGR of 4.4%.

North America’s micellar casein revenues will approximately attribute to 30% of global revenues by 2026, with more than US$ 200 million contributed by micellar casein sales in the US.

Western Europe is expected to be second largest regional market, expanding at the highest CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period as countries such as Germany and the UK being at the forefront of the region’s micellar casein sales.

Application-wise Profiling of Micellar Casein Producers

Leading producers and suppliers in the global micellar casein market are compelled to intensify their businesses beyond protein fortification and clinical nutrition applications, concentrating more on diary beverages and fresh dairy products. According to the report, by the end of 2026, the fresh dairy products and dairy beverages applications have been forecasted to attribute global market revenues worth US$ 108.9 million and US$ 95.4 million respectively. Companies such as Milk Specialties Global (US) are likely to diversify their milk protein production by targeting fresh dairy products applications, while AMCO Proteins (US), The Milk Whey, Inc. (US)., and Havero Hoogwegt (the Netherlands), among others, are some of the companies supplying micellar casein in beverages applications.

Supplements and protein fortification are expected to be the two largest application segments in the global micellar casein market, collectively garnering revenues over US$ 400 million by the end of forecast period. Glanbia Nutritionals (Ireland) is a prominent player in the global micellar casein market catering to the growing demands for casein-based protein fortification in global food & beverages industry. With respect to supplements applications, Nutrimed Healthcare Provate Limited (India), ProteinCo (Canada), and Idaho Milk Products (US), among others, are some of the leading contributors.

Other application segments compiled in the report include cheese, infant nutrition, beverages and smoothies, bakery, meat products, and nutritional bars & powders, among others. And, Arla Foods Ingredients Group P/S (Denmark), ProteinCo (Canada), Idaho Milk Products (US), Ingredia SA (France), and FrieslandCampina Domo (the Netherlands), among others, are also some of the leading players profiled in the global micellar casein market.

