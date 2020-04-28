Global Packaging Additives Market Revenue, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Trends 2019 – 2025

The global Packaging Additives market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

From a global perspective, this report represents overall Packaging Additives market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered : BASF SE, Songwon Industrial, Cytec Solvay Group, Clariant, Addivant, Adeka Corporation, Akzonobel, Altana AG, Amcor, E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Milliken & Company,Sabo S.P.A., Evonik, Flint Group, DIC Corporation, Valspar, DOW

Segment by Regions : North America, Europe, China, Japan

Segment by Type : Antioxidants, UV Stabilizers, Anti-Block, Clarifying Agents, Anti-Static, Antimicrobial, Metalized Coating, Organic Liquid Coatings, Inorganic Oxide Coatings

Segment by Application : Foods & Beverages, Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Others

