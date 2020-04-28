Global Paclitaxel Injection Market Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2024

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Paclitaxel Injection Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” to its huge collection of research reports. An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.

Paclitaxel Injection is a kind of anti-cancer injection taking paclitaxel API as raw material. It is mainly used in breast cancer, ovarian cancer and other cancers.

Paclitaxel injection comes as a liquid to be given intravenously (into a vein) by a doctor or nurse in a hospital or clinic. It is usually given once every 3 weeks. When paclitaxel injection manufactured with polyoxyethylated castor oil is used to treat Kaposi’s sarcoma, it may be given once every 2 or 3 weeks.

Scope of the Report:

In recent years, the growing population and increasing disease incidence of ovarian cancer, breast cancer and other cancers drive the global paclitaxel injection industry developing.

In the past five years from 2010-2014, global paclitaxel injection industry developed fast with a larger than 15% annual production growth rate. In China, due to the late start, the production growth rate is 12%~17%, which is a little lower than global average.

In the next few years, with the growing attention on women cancers from the whole society and much larger investment on R&D of paclitaxel injection, this industry will continue developing at a high speed. Whats more, because of the high gross profit of producing and selling paclitaxel injection, more and more investors will enter into this industry.

At present, the production of paclitaxel injection mainly concentrated in US, China and EU, the three regions produced about 77.30% of the global total products. Of those, US are the largest production region with a 42.69% of global production market share.

In the future, with the expanded capacity of paclitaxel injection, the manufacturers will face the high risk of price and gross margin decline.

The worldwide market for Paclitaxel Injection is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 11.0% over the next five years, will reach 3680 million US$ in 2024, from 2180 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Paclitaxel Injection in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Celgene Corporation

Hospira

Biological E.

Taj Accura

Khandelwal Laboratories

Luye Pharma

Beijing Youcare

Beijing Union

Haiyao

Chuntch

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Drug Strength

Raw meterial Paclitaxel API source

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Ovarian cancer

Breast cancer

Cervical cancer

Pancreatic cancer

Other

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Paclitaxel Injection product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Paclitaxel Injection, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Paclitaxel Injection in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Paclitaxel Injection competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Paclitaxel Injection breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Paclitaxel Injection market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Paclitaxel Injection sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

